The Pennant Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Webcast

The Pennant Group will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, followed by a webcast on May 7.

EAGLE, Idaho, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant’s management will discuss its first quarter results.





To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 7, 2026.









The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. More information about Pennant is available at



www.pennantgroup.com



The Pennant Group, Inc.





(208) 506-6100







ir@pennantservices.com







