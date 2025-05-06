The Pennant Group, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 33.7% Revenue Growth and Increased Earnings

The Pennant Group reported strong Q1 2025 earnings growth, with significant revenue and income increases across its healthcare segments.

The Pennant Group, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27. The company achieved total revenues of $209.8 million, a 33.7% increase year-over-year. Key highlights include a net income of $7.8 million, a 58.5% increase from the previous year, and significant growth in both its Home Health and Hospice services and Senior Living Services segments. Home Health and Hospice services generated $159.9 million in revenue, while Senior Living Services brought in $50.0 million. The company emphasized the positive momentum in operational results, attributing this success to leadership development and acquisitions that enhanced growth. A conference call is scheduled for May 7, 2025, to discuss these results in detail.

Potential Positives

Reported total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $209.8 million, marking a significant increase of 33.7% compared to the prior year quarter.

Net income for the first quarter was $7.8 million, reflecting a 58.5% increase over the previous year, indicating strong financial growth.

The Home Health and Hospice Services segment showed robust performance with revenue increasing by 37.2% to $159.9 million and adjusted EBITDAR increasing by 39.5% to $27.3 million.

Total home health admissions grew by 28.9%, further demonstrating expanding demand and operational effectiveness in the company's services.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting strong revenue growth and increased net income, the company's operating cash flow was negative at $(21,229) thousand, indicating potential liquidity issues.

The significant increase in total liabilities, which rose by approximately $53.0 million compared to the previous period, could raise concerns about the company's financial stability and its ability to manage debt effectively.

The average occupancy rate in the senior living services segment remained flat at 78.5%, which may signal challenges in attracting or retaining residents, potentially impacting future revenue growth in that segment.

FAQ

What were Pennant Group's earnings per share in Q1 2025?

Pennant Group reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for Q1 2025.

How much did total revenue increase in the first quarter?

Total revenue for the first quarter increased by $52.9 million, or 33.7%, totaling $209.8 million compared to the previous year.

What was the net income growth for Pennant Group in Q1 2025?

Net income for the first quarter grew by $2.9 million, or 58.5%, reaching $7.8 million compared to the prior year.

How did home health admissions perform in Q1 2025?

Total home health admissions increased by 4,229, or 28.9%, totaling 18,878 admissions in the first quarter.

When is the live conference call discussing the financial results?

The live webcast will be held on May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



EAGLE, Idaho, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for the first quarter of 2025. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter



(1)



.









First Quarter Highlights











Total revenue for the first quarter was $209.8 million, an increase of $52.9 million or 33.7% over the prior year quarter;











Net income for the first quarter was $7.8 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 58.5% over the prior year quarter;











Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $9.6 million, an increase of $3.7 million or 61.4% over the prior year quarter;











Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the first quarter was $28.0 million, an increase of $6.6 million or 31.0% over the prior year quarter;











Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $16.4 million, an increase of $5.1 million or 45.9% over the prior year quarter;











Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the first quarter was $159.9 million, an increase of $43.4 million or 37.2% over the prior year quarter;











Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the first quarter was $27.3 million, an increase of $7.7 million or 39.5% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the first quarter was $25.1 million, an increase of $7.3 million or 40.6% over the prior year quarter;











Total home health admissions for the first quarter were 18,878, an increase of 4,229 or 28.9% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the first quarter were 7,599, an increase of 1,253 or 19.7% over the prior year quarter;











Hospice average daily census for the first quarter was 3,794, an increase of 832 or 28.1% compared to the prior year quarter;











Senior Living Services segment revenue for the first quarter was $50.0 million, an increase of $9.5 million or 23.6% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the first quarter was 78.5%, which is flat with the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the first quarter was $5,193, an increase of $526 or 11.3% over the prior year quarter;











Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the first quarter was $14.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 20.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the first quarter was $4.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 40.8% over the prior year quarter.



















(1













)

















See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

















(2













)

















Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in









2024









or









2025









.





































Operating Results









“We are off to a strong start in 2025,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our ongoing investments in leadership development are fueling record operational results. We are encouraged to see positive momentum across all facets of our business, which is showing in our clinical, cultural and financial outcomes.”





“Our home health and hospice segment performance is at all time highs as we add quality acquisitions to robust organic growth,” said John Gochnour, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our senior living segment is anchored by solid leaders whose results continue to improve. We are pleased to begin the year with a quarter that significantly exceeded our targets and commitments across the Company.”





A discussion of the Company’s use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.









Conference Call









A live webcast will be held tomorrow, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s first quarter 2025 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.













About Pennant









The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 137 home health and hospice agencies and 60 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.











Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995













This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.









These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.











Contact Information









Investor Relations





The Pennant Group, Inc.





(208) 506-6100





ir@pennantgroup.com





SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.











THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024



































Revenue





$





209,842













$





156,915

































Expense





















Cost of services









168,745

















125,995













Rent—cost of services









11,715

















10,384













General and administrative expense









14,840

















11,436













Depreciation and amortization









1,892

















1,331













Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net









—

















(755





)









Total expenses









197,192

















148,391













Income from operations









12,650

















8,524













Other (expense) income, net:





















Other (expense) income









(69





)













85













Interest expense, net









(1,205





)













(1,792





)









Other expense, net









(1,274





)













(1,707





)









Income before provision for income taxes









11,376

















6,817













Provision for income taxes









2,854

















1,759













Net income









8,522

















5,058













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









747

















152













Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.





$





7,775













$





4,906













Earnings per share:





















Basic





$





0.23













$





0.16













Diluted





$





0.22













$





0.16













Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic









34,471

















30,046













Diluted









35,202

















30,403



































THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands, except par value)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash





$





5,221













$





24,246













Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $373 and $232, respectively









94,992

















81,302













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









23,676

















17,308













Total current assets









123,889

















122,856













Property and equipment, net









43,524

















43,296













Operating lease right-of-use assets









278,210

















270,586













Restricted and other assets









24,214

















17,477













Goodwill









154,904

















129,124













Other indefinite-lived intangibles









118,882

















96,182













Total assets





$





743,623













$





679,521















Liabilities and equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





18,800













$





18,737













Accrued wages and related liabilities









27,691

















43,106













Operating lease liabilities—current









20,557

















19,671













Other accrued liabilities









20,925

















20,186













Total current liabilities









87,973

















101,700













Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion









260,236

















253,420













Deferred tax liabilities, net









2,776

















1,861













Other long-term liabilities









17,112

















10,575













Long-term debt









52,500

















—













Total liabilities









420,597

















367,556













Commitments and contingencies





















Equity:





















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,736 and 34,445 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, respectively; and 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively









35

















35













Additional paid-in capital









238,630

















236,091













Retained earnings









64,997

















57,222













Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









(65





)













(65





)









Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity









303,597

















293,283













Noncontrolling interest









19,429

















18,682













Total equity









323,026

















311,965













Total liabilities and equity





$





743,623













$





679,521



































THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(in thousands)



















The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





$





(21,229





)









$





545













Net cash used in investing activities









(50,301





)













(23,636





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









52,505

















19,754













Net decrease in cash









(19,025





)













(3,337





)









Cash beginning of period









24,246

















6,059













Cash end of period





$





5,221













$





2,722



































THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.













REVENUE BY SEGMENT













(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Revenue Dollars













Revenue Percentage













Revenue Dollars













Revenue Percentage















































Home health and hospice services





































Home health





$





74,118









35.3





%









$





57,212









36.5





%









Hospice









70,586









33.6

















54,607









34.8













Home care and other



(a)











15,166









7.2

















4,671









3.0













Total home health and hospice services









159,870









76.1

















116,490









74.3













Senior living services









49,972









23.9

















40,425









25.7













Total revenue





$





209,842









100.0





%









$





156,915









100.0





%





























(a)









Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.







































THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.













SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS













(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)



















The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:























Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025













2024













Change













% Change













Total agency results:







































Home health and hospice revenue





$





159,870









$





116,490













43,380









37.2





%













































Home health services:





































Total home health admissions









18,878













14,649













4,229









28.9





%









Total Medicare home health admissions









7,599













6,346













1,253









19.7





%









Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode



(a)







$





3,801









$





3,477









$





324









9.3





%









Hospice services:





































Total hospice admissions









3,783













3,080













703









22.8





%









Average daily census









3,794













2,962













832









28.1





%









Hospice Medicare revenue per day





$





190









$





187









$





3









1.6





%









































































(a)









The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.











































Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025













2024













Change













% Change













Same agency







(b)







results:







































Home health and hospice revenue





$





122,451









$





110,015









$





12,436









11.3





%













































Home health services:





































Total home health admissions









14,082













12,554













1,528









12.2





%









Total Medicare home health admissions









5,812













5,536













276









5.0





%









Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode



(a)







$





3,623









$





3,422









$





201









5.9





%









Hospice services:





































Total hospice admissions









3,181













3,080













101









3.3





%









Average daily census









3,270













2,962













308









10.4





%









Hospice Medicare revenue per day





$





190









$





187









$





3









1.6





%





























(a)









The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.









(b)









Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024.

























The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended March 31,









































2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















Total senior living results:











































Senior living revenue





$





49,972













$





40,425













$





9,547













23.6





%





















































Occupancy









78.5





%













78.5





%













—





%





















Average monthly revenue per occupied unit





$





5,193













$





4,667













$





526













11.3





%







































Three Months Ended March 31,









































2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

























Same store senior living







(a)







results:











































Senior living revenue





$





43,263













$





39,739













$





3,524













8.9





%





















































Occupancy









79.2





%













79.4





%













(0.2)





%





















Average monthly revenue per occupied unit





$





5,093













$





4,641













$





452













9.7





%

































(a)









Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in 2024 or 2025.







































THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.













REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE













(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:



























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

























Revenue Dollars













Revenue Percentage













Revenue Dollars













Revenue Percentage





















































Revenue:











































Medicare









$





101,125









48.2





%









$





76,981









49.1





%









Medicaid













27,338









13.0

















25,066









16.0













Subtotal













128,463









61.2

















102,047









65.1













Managed Care













30,714









14.6

















20,122









12.8













Private and Other



(a)















50,665









24.2

















34,746









22.1













Total revenue









$





209,842









100.0





%









$





156,915









100.0





%





























(a)









Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.























THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION













(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



















The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024



































Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.





$





7,775













$





4,906



































Non-GAAP adjustments























Costs at start-up operations



(a)











93

















80













Share-based compensation expense



(b)











2,167

















1,526













Acquisition related costs and credit allowances



(c)











272

















137













Costs associated with transitioning operations



(d)











75

















(573





)









Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges



(e)











51

















275













Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments



(f)











(809





)













(389





)











Non-GAAP net income







$





9,624













$





5,962



































Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported























Net Income





$





0.22













$





0.16













Average number of shares outstanding









35,202

















30,403



































Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share























Net Income





$





0.27













$





0.20













Average number of shares outstanding









35,202

















30,403

































(a)









Represents results related to start-up operations.































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025





















2024























Revenue





$





(865





)









$





(2,410





)

















Cost of services









943

















2,328





















Rent









7

















156





















Depreciation & amortization









8

















6





















Total Non-GAAP adjustment





$





93













$





80

















































(b)









Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025





















2024























Cost of services





$





1,195













$





762





















General and administrative









972

















764





















Total Non-GAAP adjustment





$





2,167













$





1,526

















































(c)









Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.





































(d)









During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income.































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025

















2024























Cost of services









20













(628





)

















Rent









52













52





















Depreciation









3













3





















Total Non-GAAP adjustment





$





75









$





(573





)













































(e)









Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.













































(f)









Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.1% and 26.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.

























The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024



































Consolidated net income





$





8,522













$





5,058













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









747

















152













Add: Provision for income taxes









2,854

















1,759













Net interest expense









1,205

















1,792













Depreciation and amortization









1,892

















1,331













Consolidated EBITDA









13,726

















9,788













Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA





















Add: Start-up operations



(a)











78

















(82





)









Share-based compensation expense



(b)











2,167

















1,526













Acquisition related costs and credit allowances



(c)











272

















137













Activities associated with transitioning operations



(d)











20

















(628





)









Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges



(e)











51

















275













Rent related to items (a) and (d) above









59

















208













Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA









16,373

















11,224













Rent—cost of services









11,715

















10,384













Rent related to items (a) and (d) above









(59





)













(208





)









Adjusted rent—cost of services









11,656

















10,176













Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR



(f)







$





28,029









































(a)









Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.









(b)









Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.









(c)









Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.









(d)









During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income.









(e)









Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.









(f)









This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

























The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:















Home Health and Hospice Services













Senior Living Services













All Other













Total













Three Months Ended March 31, 2025







































Revenue





$





159,443









$





49,534









$





865









$





209,842









Segment Cost of Services





$





132,169









$





35,085

























Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





27,274









$





14,449

















$





41,723











Three Months Ended March 31, 2024







































Revenue





$





114,490









$





40,015









$





2,410









$





156,915









Segment Cost of Services





$





94,940









$





28,004

























Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





19,550









$





12,011

















$





31,561

















The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024



































Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations



(a)







$





41,723













$





31,561













Less: Unallocated corporate expenses









13,694

















10,161













Less: Depreciation and amortization









1,892

















1,331













Rent—cost of services









11,715

















10,384













Other income









(69





)













85













Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:





















Less: Start-up operations



(b)











78

















(82





)









Share-based compensation expense



(c)











2,167

















1,526













Acquisition related costs and credit allowances



(d)











272

















137













Activities associated with transitioning operations



(e)











20

















(628





)









Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges



(f)











51

















275













Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









747

















152













Income from operations





$





12,650













$





8,524

































(a)









Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, unallocated corporate and administrative expenses, and, in order to view the operations’ performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. “All Other” consists of revenues generated at operating locations not included in the segment financial information reviewed by the CODM. Revenue included in the “All Other” category is insignificant individually, and therefore does not constitute a reportable segment. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “Unallocated corporate expenses”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.









(b)









Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.









(c)









Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.









(d)









Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.









(e)









During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income.









(f)









Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.

























The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Home Health and Hospice













Senior Living





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





27,274













$





19,550













$





14,449













$





12,011













Less: Rent—cost of services









2,142

















1,729

















9,573

















8,655













Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations









(7





)













(65





)













(52





)













(143





)









Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations





$





25,139













$





17,886













$





4,928













$





3,499

























Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) results related to start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (h) activities associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.



