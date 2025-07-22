The Pennant Group, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Live Webcast on August 7, 2025

The Pennant Group will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a webcast on August 7.

Quiver AI Summary

The Pennant Group, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025. Following this announcement, the company invites investors to participate in a live webcast on August 7 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, where management will discuss the results. The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of their website and will be available for replay until August 6, 2026. The Pennant Group provides home health, hospice, and senior living services across various states in the U.S. and operates through independent subsidiaries. More details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the upcoming second quarter 2025 financial results indicates transparency and communication with investors, which can enhance investor confidence.

The scheduling of a live webcast for the financial results discussion provides an opportunity for direct engagement between company management and investors, promoting trust and accountability.

The availability of a replay of the webcast ensures that investors who cannot attend live can still access important financial information, demonstrating the company's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential Negatives

Pennant's announcement of their financial results release date could imply that the company may be facing scrutiny or challenges in their financial performance, which could lead to investor uncertainty.

The lack of specific financial guidance or projections in the press release could indicate that the company is not confident about future performance, potentially affecting investor sentiment.

By only providing a general invitation to a webcast without any highlights or preliminary results, the company may appear unprepared or lacking transparency regarding its financial status.

FAQ

When will The Pennant Group release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

The Pennant Group will issue its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

What time is the live webcast for the financial results discussion?

The live webcast will take place on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

How can investors access the webcast for the financial results?

Investors can access the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

Will the webcast be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be recorded and available for replay until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on August 6, 2026.

What services does The Pennant Group, Inc. provide?

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides home health, hospice, and senior living services through its independent subsidiaries across multiple states.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PNTG Insider Trading Activity

$PNTG insiders have traded $PNTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOANNE STRINGFIELD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,330 shares for an estimated $182,927.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $PNTG stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PNTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PNTG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PNTG forecast page.

$PNTG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNTG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PNTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $35.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 06/03/2025

Full Release



EAGLE, Idaho, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant’s management will discuss its second quarter results.





To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on August 6, 2026.









About Pennant









The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. More information about Pennant is available at



www.pennantgroup.com



.









Contact

















The Pennant Group, Inc.





(208) 401-1400







ir@pennantservices.com







SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.



