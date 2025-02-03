The Pennant Group, Inc. Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Senior Living Facilities in Idaho and Texas

The Pennant Group acquires three senior living facilities in Idaho and Texas, expanding its operations by 188 units.

The Pennant Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of three senior living facilities in Idaho and Texas as of February 1, 2025. The Idaho facility is under a triple net lease with an option to purchase, while the two Texas facilities are secured by long-term leases. This move adds 188 units of assisted living and memory care services to Pennant's operations, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its national presence and improving care for seniors. CEO Brent Guerisoli emphasized the importance of these acquisitions in advancing Pennant's mission of fostering vibrant communities for seniors. Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, lauded the growth potential and focus on delivering exceptional care in these new locations.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of three senior living facilities reinforces Pennant's commitment to expanding its national footprint.

Expansion of operations by 188 units enhances the company's capacity to meet growing demand for senior living services.

Long-term leases on acquired facilities provide stability and potential for future growth within key markets.

Demonstrates Pennant's dedication to providing personalized, high-quality care for senior residents.

Potential Negatives

Acquisitions include a triple net lease in Idaho and a long-term triple net lease in Texas, which could lead to reduced operational control and increased lease obligations.

The focus on expansion may divert resources and attention from existing facilities, potentially impacting the quality of care provided to current residents.

Acquisition of additional units may raise concerns about the company's ability to maintain consistent quality and service standards across an expanded portfolio.

FAQ

What recent acquisitions did The Pennant Group make?

The Pennant Group recently acquired three senior living facilities in Idaho and Texas, effective February 1, 2025.

How many units did Pennant acquire with these properties?

The acquisitions expanded Pennant’s operations by 188 units, including both assisted living and memory care services.

What is the purpose of these acquisitions?

These acquisitions aim to expand Pennant’s national footprint and enhance the quality of care for senior residents.

What types of leases were involved in the acquisitions?

The Idaho acquisition is under a triple net lease with an option to purchase, while the Texas facilities are under long-term triple net leases.

What is the mission of The Pennant Group?

Pennant’s mission is to provide personalized, high-quality care and create vibrant communities where seniors can thrive.

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announced today that effective February 1, 2025, it has acquired three premier senior living facilities in Idaho and Texas. The acquisition in Idaho is subject to a triple net lease with the option to purchase, and the two Texas facilities are subject to a long-term, triple net lease.





These acquisitions reinforce Pennant’s commitment to expanding its national footprint and enhancing the quality of care for its senior residents. These transactions expand Pennant’s operations by 188 units, comprised of both assisted living and memory care services. Pennant has strategically positioned itself to meet the growing demand for senior living services and these acquisitions bolster Pennant’s mission to provide personalized, high-quality care.





“The acquisitions in Idaho and Texas represent another step forward for Pennant as we continue to expand our operations in key markets across the country,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “We are dedicated to creating vibrant communities where seniors can thrive, and these facilities are an important addition to our portfolio.”





“As we simultaneously expand our presence in two states, we are excited to bring our expertise and commitment to excellence for the residents of each community,” added Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary. “These acquisitions underscore our focus on long-term growth while delivering exceptional care to our residents.”







About Pennant





:







The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at





www.pennantgroup.com





.





