The Pennant Group, Inc. Expands California Presence with Acquisition of GrandCare Health Services

The Pennant Group acquires GrandCare Health Services, expanding home health offerings in Southern California while maintaining quality care.

The Pennant Group, Inc. has announced the acquisition of GrandCare Health Services, a leading home health agency in Southern California, which will now operate as GrandCare Home Health. This acquisition expands Pennant's reach in key markets, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties, enhancing their home health services where they previously had a senior living presence. Pennant's CEO Brent Guerisoli expressed excitement about the synergy with GrandCare's legacy of quality care, while John Gochnour, President, emphasized the continuity of care and the additional resources available to patients. GrandCare's Chairman, David Bell, highlighted the alignment of values with Pennant in delivering high-quality clinical care. Montauk AI acted as the placement agent for this transaction.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of GrandCare Health Services enhances Pennant's service area in key California markets, where it already has a significant presence.

The deal allows Pennant to leverage GrandCare's strong reputation for quality care, evidenced by high star ratings and low hospitalization rates, thereby improving its own service offerings.

The partnership with GrandCare is set to enrich the continuum of care provided by Pennant, focusing on high-quality, patient-centered services.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, which may raise concerns about the cost and potential impact on Pennant's financial health.

There is no mention of how the integration of GrandCare Home Health will be managed, which could indicate potential operational challenges.

While praising GrandCare's quality, the lack of specific metrics or future performance indicators may raise questions about the sustainability of that success post-acquisition.

EAGLE, Idaho, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announces the acquisition of a premier home health agency, GrandCare Health Services. The newly acquired agency, to be known as



GrandCare Home Health



, provides services in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties in California, and broadens Pennant’s service area in the region.





“We are happy to welcome GrandCare Home Health to Pennant,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “This acquisition expands our ability to provide home health services to communities in the strategically important California markets where we already have a significant senior living presence. It will also strengthen our home health footprint in certain geographies. We look forward to building on GrandCare’s legacy of quality care while introducing new resources to enhance patient care.”





Patients can expect continuity in home health care delivery, with the added benefit of Pennant’s expanded resources, expertise, and innovative solutions.





“We are grateful for the trust extended to us by David and the GrandCare team. GrandCare’s clinical excellence, highlighted by their strong star ratings, low hospitalization rates, strong employee engagement and unique approach to technology, has made them a provider and employer of choice in Southern California,” said John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pennant. “We are delighted to partner with GrandCare’s dedicated staff members to build a continuum of care capable of delivering life-changing home health services to patients in communities across Southern California.”





“We are thrilled to be joining Pennant,” said David Bell, Ph.D., Chairman and Co-Founder of GrandCare. “From the beginning, it was clear that Pennant shares our belief in empowering local teams and delivering uncompromising clinical care. We look forward to working together through a successful transition and ensuring that GrandCare continues to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.”





Montauk AI served as the placement agent for the transaction, supporting GrandCare through execution.







About Pennant







:









The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at



www.pennantgroup.com



.







About GrandCare Health Services







GrandCare Health Services is a 5-star rated provider of home health and hospice services across Southern California. With deep clinical expertise in post-surgical rehabilitation and chronic disease management, GrandCare has delivered trusted care to more than 6,000 patients annually for over 20 years. The company is recognized for its quality outcomes, strategic partnerships, and compassionate care delivery.





SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.



