The Pennant Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast Date and Details

The Pennant Group will release its 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a live webcast discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

The Pennant Group, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, and will host a live webcast on February 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time to discuss these results. Investors can access the webcast and related financial information on the company's Investor Relations website. The webcast will also be available for replay for one year. Pennant is a holding company that operates independent subsidiaries providing home health, hospice, and senior living services across multiple states in the U.S. Further information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the financial results release date demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The live webcast invites current and prospective investors to engage directly with management, fostering a sense of community and transparency.

Providing a replay of the webcast allows for broader investor access to the information, accommodating various schedules.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate that the company has experienced challenges in its performance, leading to increased scrutiny from investors and stakeholders.

The live webcast for discussing financial results may raise concerns among investors if they anticipate negative outcomes, such as lower revenues or increased losses.

Specifying the timeframe for financial results may imply that the company had delays or issues that prevented earlier reporting, which could signify internal challenges or instability.

FAQ

When will Pennant Group release its 2024 financial results?

Pennant Group plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

What time is the Pennant Group webcast scheduled?

The webcast is scheduled for February 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

How can I access the live webcast for Pennant Group's financial results?

You can access the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of Pennant Group's website.

Will the webcast be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 27, 2026.

What services does Pennant Group provide?

Pennant Group offers home health, hospice, and senior living services through its independent subsidiaries across several states.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PNTG Insider Trading Activity

$PNTG insiders have traded $PNTG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRENT GUERISOLI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,418 shares for an estimated $49,262 .

. JOANNE STRINGFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,045 shares for an estimated $31,293.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $PNTG stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025.





Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant’s management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year results.





To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 27, 2026.









About Pennant









The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. More information about Pennant is available at



www.pennantgroup.com



.









Contact

















The Pennant Group, Inc.





(208) 506-6100







ir@pennantservices.com







SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.