The Pennant Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled for February 28, 2025

February 27, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

The Pennant Group will hold a conference call discussing its 2024 financial results tomorrow, February 28, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Pennant Group, Inc. announced its fiscal year and fourth quarter 2024 operating results, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the year and $0.16 for the fourth quarter. The total revenue for 2024 reached $695.2 million, a 27.6% increase compared to the previous year, with fourth-quarter revenue at $188.9 million, up 29.4%. Full-year net income rose to $22.6 million, while fourth-quarter net income was $5.8 million, both showing significant increases. Key segments included Home Health and Hospice Services, which generated $519.5 million in revenue for the year, and Senior Living Services, with $175.8 million in revenue. Proven strategies such as strategic acquisitions and organic growth led to this success, and the company anticipates continued momentum into 2025, with projected revenue between $800.0 million and $865.0 million. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for tomorrow.

Potential Positives

  • Significant revenue growth with total revenue increasing by 27.6% year-over-year to $695.2 million.
  • Strong net income improvement of 68.6% for the full year, reaching $22.6 million.
  • Positive adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2025, projecting a range of $1.03 to $1.11, indicating growth over previous years.
  • Substantial increase in home health admissions and hospice average daily census, demonstrating robust operational performance and demand for services.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite reporting a significant increase in total revenue (27.6% growth year-over-year), the average occupancy rate for the Senior Living segment decreased by 40 basis points, which could indicate potential challenges in attracting or retaining residents.
  • The significant reliance on Medicare for revenue (approximately 48.3% of total revenue), along with potential changes in reimbursement rates, poses a risk to future financial sustainability.
  • Management's 2025 guidance comes with several assumptions that could impact actual results, such as the effects of unannounced acquisitions and reimbursement rate adjustments, adding uncertainty to future performance.

FAQ

When is the conference call and webcast for Pennant Group's financial results?


The conference call and webcast are scheduled for February 28, 2025, at 10:00 am MT.


What were Pennant Group's adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2024?


The adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2024 were $0.94 for the year and $0.24 for the fourth quarter.


What was the total revenue increase for Pennant Group in 2024?


Total revenue for 2024 increased by $150.3 million, or 27.6%, reaching $695.2 million.


What is Pennant Group's 2025 revenue guidance?


Management anticipates total revenue for 2025 to be between $800.0 million and $865.0 million.


How many home health admissions did Pennant report in 2024?


In 2024, Pennant reported a total of 59,741 home health admissions, up 37.3% from the previous year.

$PNTG Insider Trading Activity

$PNTG insiders have traded $PNTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOANNE STRINGFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,045 shares for an estimated $31,293.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $PNTG stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. added 2,117,859 shares (+2635.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,165,620
  • FMR LLC added 1,377,815 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,539,653
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 751,905 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,940,520
  • CREWE ADVISORS LLC removed 726,208 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,259,036
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 307,802 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,162,909
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 223,919 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,938,331
  • ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 195,474 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,183,970

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow,


February 28, 2025


at 10:00 am MT



EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2024, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and $0.16 for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the fourth quarter, respectively. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.94 for the year and $0.24 for the quarter

(1)

.





Fourth Quarter Highlights





  • Total revenue for the full year was $695.2 million, an increase of $150.3 million or 27.6% over the prior year, and for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 29.4% over the prior year quarter;






  • Net income for the full year was $22.6 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 68.6% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 32.4% over the prior year quarter;






  • Adjusted net income for the full year was $30.0 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 36.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 28.0% over the prior year quarter;






  • Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the full year was $139.4 million, an increase of $28.5 million or 25.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 21.6% over the prior year quarter;






  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $53.3 million, an increase of $12.6 million or 30.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter;






  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the year was $519.5 million, an increase of $125.0 million or 31.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $142.0 million, an increase of $35.1 million or 32.9% over the prior year quarter;






  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year 2024 was $87.7 million, an increase of $22.1 million or 33.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $23.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 27.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $80.7 million, an increase of $20.5 million or 34.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $21.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 27.9% over the prior year quarter;






  • Total home health admissions for the full year were 59,741, an increase of 16,233 or 37.3% over the prior year and fourth quarter were 15,959, an increase of 4,631 or 40.9% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the full year were 24,598, an increase of 5,209 or 26.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter were 6,443, an increase of 1,491 or 30.1% over the prior year quarter;






  • Hospice average daily census for the full year was 3,268, an increase of 661 or 25.4% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was 3,445, an increase of 649 or 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter;






  • Senior Living segment revenue for the full year was $175.8 million, an increase of $25.3 million or 16.8% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $46.9 million, an increase of $7.8 million or 20.0% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the fourth quarter was 78.6%, a decrease of 40 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the fourth quarter was $4,961 an increase of $393 or 8.6% over the prior year quarter;






  • Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year was $51.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 14.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 12.9% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $16.2 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 31.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million or 23.4% over the prior year quarter.














(1


)



See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”




Operating Results




“We are pleased to conclude a remarkable year, with strong performance in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “2024 was also a year of transformative expansion, including numerous strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth. With our solid operational foundation, ongoing investments in leadership, and abundant latent potential in our new and existing operations, we anticipate continued positive momentum in 2025 and beyond.”



“We ended the year with record-setting cash flows from operations, which further enhanced our already healthy balance sheet. Based on our strong financial performance, the positive impacts of our credit agreement upsize and our equity offering in the fourth quarter, we are well-poised for future growth with ample dry powder to deploy,” said Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.



A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at

www.pennantgroup.com

.





2025 Guidance




Management is providing 2025 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $800.0 million and $865.0 million; full year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.03 and $1.11; and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $63.1 million and $68.2 million.



Mr. Guerisoli remarked, “Our earnings guidance midpoint of $1.07 represents 13.8% growth on our 2024 adjusted earnings per share and 46.6% growth over 2023 results. This is based on the compelling momentum across both our segments, the capability of our local leaders to drive organic and inorganic growth, and the untapped potential within our existing operations.”



The Company’s 2025 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36 million and a 25.5% effective tax rate. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.




Ms. Walbom also stated, “We believe providing annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on 2024 performance and current operating conditions.”





Conference Call




A live webcast will be held tomorrow, February 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at

https://investor.pennantgroup.com

. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.





About Pennant




The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 123 home health and hospice agencies and 57 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at

www.pennantgroup.com

.






Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995






This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.




These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023









Revenue
$
188,892


$
145,954


$
695,240


$
544,891









Expense







Cost of services

152,673



116,934



558,449



438,096

Rent—cost of services

11,215



10,320



43,029



39,759

General and administrative expense

13,872



9,754



50,209



36,667

Depreciation and amortization

1,827



1,313



6,119



5,130

Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, net

69



66



(682
)


70

Total expenses

179,656



138,387



657,124



519,722

Income from operations

9,236



7,567



38,116



25,169

Other expense income, net:







Other income

15



311



207



339

Interest expense, net

(650
)


(1,569
)


(6,956
)


(5,924
)

Other expense, net

(635
)


(1,258
)


(6,749
)


(5,585
)

Income before provision for income taxes

8,601



6,309



31,367



19,584

Provision for income taxes

2,071



1,780



7,028



5,674

Net income

6,530



4,529



24,339



13,910

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

772



180



1,780



531

Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.
$
5,758


$
4,349


$
22,559


$
13,379

Earnings per share:







Basic
$
0.17


$
0.15


$
0.72


$
0.45

Diluted
$
0.16


$
0.14


$
0.70


$
0.44

Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

34,269



29,978



31,191



29,863

Diluted

35,333



30,236



32,000



30,193



















THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands, except par value)

December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Assets



Current assets:



Cash
$
24,246


$
6,059

Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $232 and $259 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

81,302



61,116

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,308



12,902

Total current assets

122,856



80,077

Property and equipment, net

43,296



28,598

Right-of-use assets

270,586



262,923

Restricted and other assets

17,477



9,337

Goodwill

129,124



91,014

Other indefinite-lived intangibles

96,182



67,742

Total assets
$
679,521


$
539,691


Liabilities and equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
18,737


$
10,841

Accrued wages and related liabilities

43,106



28,256

Lease liabilities—current

19,671



17,122

Other accrued liabilities

20,186



15,330

Total current liabilities

101,700



71,549

Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion

253,420



248,596

Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,861



1,855

Other long-term liabilities

10,575



8,262

Long-term debt, net






63,914

Total liabilities

367,556



394,176

Commitments and contingencies



Equity:



Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively; and 30,297 and 29,948 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023, respectively

35



29

Additional paid-in capital

236,091



105,712

Retained earnings

57,222



34,663

Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(65
)


(65
)

Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity

293,283



140,339

Noncontrolling interest

18,682



5,176

Total equity

311,965



145,515

Total liabilities and equity
$
679,521


$
539,691




THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(in thousands)



The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

Year Ended December 31,



2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
39,298


$
33,090

Net cash used in investing activities

(70,684
)


(30,222
)

Net cash provided by financing activities

49,573



1,112

Net increase in cash

18,187



3,980

Cash beginning of period

6,059



2,079

Cash end of period
$
24,246


$
6,059




THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.




REVENUE BY SEGMENT




(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023



Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage


Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage









Home health and hospice services







Home health
$
66,766

35.3
%

$
45,932

31.5
%

Hospice

63,391

33.6



54,405

37.3

Home care and other

(a)

11,864

6.3



6,554

4.5

Total home health and hospice services

142,021

75.2



106,891

73.3

Senior living services

46,871

24.8



39,063

26.7

Total revenue
$
188,892

100.0
%

$
145,954

100.0
%












(a)

Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





































































































































Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023



Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage


Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage









Home health and hospice services







Home health
$
239,539

34.5
%

$
175,044

32.1
%

Hospice

240,102

34.5



194,627

35.7

Home care and other

(a)

39,843

5.7



24,793

4.6

Total home health and hospice services

519,484

74.7



394,464

72.4

Senior living services

175,756

25.3



150,427

27.6

Total revenue
$
695,240

100.0
%

$
544,891

100.0
%












(a)

Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.



THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.




SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS




(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)



The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:

Three Months Ended


December 31,






2024


2023


Change


% Change


Total agency results:







Home health and hospice revenue
$
142,021

$
106,891


35,130


32.9
%









Home health services:







Total home health admissions

15,959


11,328


4,631


40.9
%

Total Medicare home health admissions

6,443


4,952


1,491


30.1
%

Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode

(a)
$
3,824

$
3,481

$
343


9.9
%

Hospice services:







Total hospice admissions

3,090


2,540


550


21.7
%

Average daily census

3,445


2,796


649


23.2
%

Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
186

$
189

$
(3
)

(1.6
)%












































































































































































Three Months Ended


December 31,






2024


2023


Change


% Change


Same agency



(b)



results:







Home health and hospice revenue
$
107,731

$
100,002

$
7,729


7.7
%









Home health services:







Total home health admissions

12,650


11,057


1,593


14.4
%

Total Medicare home health admissions

5,119


4,826


293


6.1
%

Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode

(a)
$
3,615

$
3,495

$
120


3.4
%

Hospice services:







Total hospice admissions

2,621


2,375


246


10.4
%

Average daily census

2,912


2,657


255


9.6
%

Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
185

$
187

$
(2
)

(1.1
)%












































































































































































Year Ended


December 31,






2024


2023


Change


% Change


Total agency results:







Home health and hospice revenue
$
519,484

$
394,464

$
125,020


31.7
%









Home health services:







Total home health admissions

59,741


43,508


16,233


37.3
%

Total Medicare home health admissions

24,598


19,389


5,209


26.9
%

Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode

(a)
$
3,677

$
3,468

$
209


6.0
%

Hospice services:







Total hospice admissions

12,208


9,746


2,462


25.3
%

Average daily census

3,268


2,607


661


25.4
%

Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
183

$
185

$
(2
)

(1.1
)%











































































































































































Year Ended


December 31,






2024


2023


Change


% Change


Same agency



(b)



results:







Home health and hospice revenue
$
430,672

$
384,230

$
46,442


12.1
%









Home health services:







Total home health admissions

49,273


42,767


6,506


15.2
%

Total Medicare home health admissions

20,560


19,047


1,513


7.9
%

Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode

(a)
$
3,546

$
3,474

$
72


2.1
%

Hospice services:







Total hospice admissions

10,591


9,479


1,112


11.7
%

Average daily census

2,826


2,561


265


10.3
%

Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
185

$
186

$
(1
)

(0.5)        %

















(a)

The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.

(b)

Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2023.


The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Total senior living results:







Senior living revenue
$
46,871


$
39,063


$
175,756


$
150,427









Occupancy

78.6
%


79.0
%


78.8
%


78.5
%

Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
$
4,961


$
4,568


$
4,811


$
4,443



































































































Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Same store senior living



(a)



results:







Senior living revenue
$
41,742


$
38,323


$
161,367


$
148,548









Occupancy

79.6
%


79.9
%


79.7
%


79.7
%

Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
$
4,905


$
4,522


$
4,763


$
4,416












(a)

Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in 2023 or 2024.



THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.




REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE




(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended


December 31,




2024


2023




Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage


Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage











Revenue:








Medicare

$
90,116

47.7
%

$
70,915

48.6
%

Medicaid


25,318

13.4



20,882

14.3

Subtotal


115,434

61.1



91,797

62.9

Managed Care


26,613

14.1



20,210

13.8

Private and Other

(a)


46,845

24.8



33,947

23.3

Total revenue

$
188,892

100.0
%

$
145,954

100.0
%












(a)

Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.

















































































































































Year Ended


December 31,




2024


2023




Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage


Revenue


Dollars


Revenue


Percentage











Revenue:








Medicare

$
335,862

48.3
%

$
263,810

48.4
%

Medicaid


91,704

13.2



77,337

14.2

Subtotal


427,566

61.5



341,147

62.6

Managed Care


92,697

13.3



73,748

13.5

Private and Other

(a)


174,977

25.2



129,996

23.9

Total revenue

$
695,240

100.0
%

$
544,891

100.0
%












(a)

Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.



THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION




(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023









Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.
$
5,758


$
4,349


$
22,559


$
13,379










Non-GAAP adjustments







Costs at start-up operations

(a)

229



102



473



1,162

Share-based compensation expense

(b)

2,425



1,401



8,242



5,565

Acquisition related costs and credit allowances

(c)

282



301



1,278



476

Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees

(e)











428






Costs associated with transitioning operations

(d)

68



102



(350
)


861

Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges

(e)

458



942



1,004



2,575

Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments

(f)

(726
)


(562
)


(3,668
)


(2,124
)


Non-GAAP net income
$
8,494


$
6,635


$
29,966


$
21,894










Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported







Net Income
$
0.16


$
0.14


$
0.70


$
0.44

Average number of shares outstanding

35,333



30,236



32,000



30,193










Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Net Income
$
0.24


$
0.22


$
0.94


$
0.73

Average number of shares outstanding

35,333



30,236



32,000



30,193


































































































































































































































































(a)

Represents results related to start-up operations.







Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,







2024


2023


2024


2023



Revenue
$
(172
)

$
(2,216
)

$
(5,128
)

$
(11,037
)



Cost of services

381



2,158



5,265



11,139



Rent

18



156



324



1,041



Depreciation & amortization

2



4



12



19



Total Non-GAAP adjustment
$
229


$
102


$
473


$
1,162













(b)

Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.







Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,







2024


2023


2024


2023



Cost of services
$
1,039


$
832


$
3,853


$
3,120



General and administrative

1,386



569



4,389



2,445



Total Non-GAAP adjustment
$
2,425


$
1,401


$
8,242


$
5,565













(c)

Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.




































































































































































(d)

During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.







Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,







2024


2023


2024


2023



Revenue
$



$



$
(1
)

$
(4
)



Cost of services

13


17


(569
)


616



Rent

52


82


209



238



Depreciation

3


3


11



11



Total Non-GAAP adjustment
$
68

$
102

$
(350
)

$
861













(e)

Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.













(f)

Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.2% and 25.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.


The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023









Consolidated net income
$
6,530


$
4,529


$
24,339


$
13,910

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

772



180



1,780



531

Add: Provision for income taxes

2,071



1,780



7,028



5,674

Net interest expense

650



1,569



6,956



5,924

Depreciation and amortization

1,827



1,313



6,119



5,130

Consolidated EBITDA

10,306



9,011



42,662



30,107

Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA







Add: Costs at start-up operations

(a)

209



(58
)


137



102

Share-based compensation expense

(b)

2,425



1,401



8,242



5,565

Acquisition related costs and credit allowances

(c)

282



301



1,278



476

Activities associated with transitioning operations

(d)

13



17



(570
)


612

Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges

(e)

458



942



1,004



2,575

Rent related to items (a) and (d) above

70



238



533



1,279

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

13,763



11,852



53,286



40,716

Rent—cost of services

11,215



10,320



43,029



39,759

Rent related to items (a) and (d) above

(70
)


(238
)


(533
)


(1,279
)

Adjusted rent—cost of services

11,145



10,082



42,496



38,480

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR

(f)
$
24,908




$
95,782







































(a)

Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.

(b)

Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.

(c)

Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.

(d)

During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.

(e)

Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.

(f)

This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.


The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:

Home Health


and Hospice


Services


Senior Living


Services


All Other


Total


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024







Segment Revenue
$
141,849

$
46,871

$
172

$
188,892

Segment Cost of Services

118,628


33,437




Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
23,221

$
13,434



$
36,655


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023







Segment Revenue
$
104,990

$
38,748

$
2,216

$
145,954

Segment Cost of Services

86,748


26,848




Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
18,242

$
11,900



$
30,142





















































































































Home Health


and Hospice


Services


Senior Living


Services


All Other


Total


Year Ended December 31, 2024







Segment Revenue
$
515,344

$
174,767

$
5,129

$
695,240

Segment Cost of Services

427,635


123,107




Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
87,709

$
51,660



$
139,369


Year Ended December 31, 2023







Segment Revenue
$
385,652

$
148,198

$
11,041

$
544,891

Segment Cost of Services

320,046


102,904




Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
65,606

$
45,294



$
110,900


The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023









Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations

(a)
$
36,655

$
30,142


$
139,369


$
110,900

Less: Unallocated corporate expenses

11,747


8,208



43,587



31,704

Less: Depreciation and amortization

1,827


1,313



6,119



5,130

Rent—cost of services

11,215


10,320



43,029



39,759

Other income

15


311



207



339

Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:







Less: Costs at start-up operations

(b)

209


(58
)


137



102

Share-based compensation expense

(c)

2,425


1,401



8,242



5,565

Acquisition related costs and credit allowances

(d)

282


301



1,278



476

Activities associated with transitioning operations

(e)

13


17



(570
)


612

Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges

(f)

458


942



1,004



2,575

Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

772


180



1,780



531

Income from operations
$
9,236

$
7,567


$
38,116


$
25,169





































(a)

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other,” accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(b)

Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.

(c)

Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.

(d)

Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.

(e)

During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.

(f)

Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.


The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31,



Home Health and


Hospice


Senior Living



2024


2023


2024


2023









Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
23,221


$
18,242


$
13,434


$
11,900

Less: Rent—cost of services

1,935



1,655



9,280



8,664

Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations

(18
)


(65
)


(52
)


(173
)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
$
21,304


$
16,652


$
4,206


$
3,409















































































































Year Ended December 31,



Home Health and


Hospice


Senior Living



2024


2023


2024


2023









Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
87,709


$
65,606


$
51,660


$
45,294

Less: Rent—cost of services

7,189



5,791



35,840



33,967

Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations

(140
)


(313
)


(393
)


(966
)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
$
80,660


$
60,128


$
16,213


$
12,293




Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (g) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (h) costs associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

