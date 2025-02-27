The Pennant Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled for February 28, 2025

The Pennant Group will hold a conference call discussing its 2024 financial results tomorrow, February 28, 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
The Pennant Group, Inc. announced its fiscal year and fourth quarter 2024 operating results, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the year and $0.16 for the fourth quarter. The total revenue for 2024 reached $695.2 million, a 27.6% increase compared to the previous year, with fourth-quarter revenue at $188.9 million, up 29.4%. Full-year net income rose to $22.6 million, while fourth-quarter net income was $5.8 million, both showing significant increases. Key segments included Home Health and Hospice Services, which generated $519.5 million in revenue for the year, and Senior Living Services, with $175.8 million in revenue. Proven strategies such as strategic acquisitions and organic growth led to this success, and the company anticipates continued momentum into 2025, with projected revenue between $800.0 million and $865.0 million. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for tomorrow.
Potential Positives
- Significant revenue growth with total revenue increasing by 27.6% year-over-year to $695.2 million.
- Strong net income improvement of 68.6% for the full year, reaching $22.6 million.
- Positive adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2025, projecting a range of $1.03 to $1.11, indicating growth over previous years.
- Substantial increase in home health admissions and hospice average daily census, demonstrating robust operational performance and demand for services.
Potential Negatives
- Despite reporting a significant increase in total revenue (27.6% growth year-over-year), the average occupancy rate for the Senior Living segment decreased by 40 basis points, which could indicate potential challenges in attracting or retaining residents.
- The significant reliance on Medicare for revenue (approximately 48.3% of total revenue), along with potential changes in reimbursement rates, poses a risk to future financial sustainability.
- Management's 2025 guidance comes with several assumptions that could impact actual results, such as the effects of unannounced acquisitions and reimbursement rate adjustments, adding uncertainty to future performance.
FAQ
When is the conference call and webcast for Pennant Group's financial results?
The conference call and webcast are scheduled for February 28, 2025, at 10:00 am MT.
What were Pennant Group's adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2024?
The adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2024 were $0.94 for the year and $0.24 for the fourth quarter.
What was the total revenue increase for Pennant Group in 2024?
Total revenue for 2024 increased by $150.3 million, or 27.6%, reaching $695.2 million.
What is Pennant Group's 2025 revenue guidance?
Management anticipates total revenue for 2025 to be between $800.0 million and $865.0 million.
How many home health admissions did Pennant report in 2024?
In 2024, Pennant reported a total of 59,741 home health admissions, up 37.3% from the previous year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$PNTG Insider Trading Activity
$PNTG insiders have traded $PNTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOANNE STRINGFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,045 shares for an estimated $31,293.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PNTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $PNTG stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. added 2,117,859 shares (+2635.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,165,620
- FMR LLC added 1,377,815 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,539,653
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 751,905 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,940,520
- CREWE ADVISORS LLC removed 726,208 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,259,036
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 307,802 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,162,909
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 223,919 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,938,331
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 195,474 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,183,970
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow,
February 28, 2025
at 10:00 am MT
EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2024, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and $0.16 for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the fourth quarter, respectively. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.94 for the year and $0.24 for the quarter
(1)
.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Total revenue for the full year was $695.2 million, an increase of $150.3 million or 27.6% over the prior year, and for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 29.4% over the prior year quarter;
Net income for the full year was $22.6 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 68.6% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 32.4% over the prior year quarter;
Adjusted net income for the full year was $30.0 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 36.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 28.0% over the prior year quarter;
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the full year was $139.4 million, an increase of $28.5 million or 25.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 21.6% over the prior year quarter;
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $53.3 million, an increase of $12.6 million or 30.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter;
Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the year was $519.5 million, an increase of $125.0 million or 31.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $142.0 million, an increase of $35.1 million or 32.9% over the prior year quarter;
Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year 2024 was $87.7 million, an increase of $22.1 million or 33.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $23.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 27.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $80.7 million, an increase of $20.5 million or 34.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $21.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 27.9% over the prior year quarter;
Total home health admissions for the full year were 59,741, an increase of 16,233 or 37.3% over the prior year and fourth quarter were 15,959, an increase of 4,631 or 40.9% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the full year were 24,598, an increase of 5,209 or 26.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter were 6,443, an increase of 1,491 or 30.1% over the prior year quarter;
Hospice average daily census for the full year was 3,268, an increase of 661 or 25.4% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was 3,445, an increase of 649 or 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter;
Senior Living segment revenue for the full year was $175.8 million, an increase of $25.3 million or 16.8% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $46.9 million, an increase of $7.8 million or 20.0% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the fourth quarter was 78.6%, a decrease of 40 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the fourth quarter was $4,961 an increase of $393 or 8.6% over the prior year quarter;
Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year was $51.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 14.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 12.9% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $16.2 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 31.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million or 23.4% over the prior year quarter.
(1
)
See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”
Operating Results
“We are pleased to conclude a remarkable year, with strong performance in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “2024 was also a year of transformative expansion, including numerous strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth. With our solid operational foundation, ongoing investments in leadership, and abundant latent potential in our new and existing operations, we anticipate continued positive momentum in 2025 and beyond.”
“We ended the year with record-setting cash flows from operations, which further enhanced our already healthy balance sheet. Based on our strong financial performance, the positive impacts of our credit agreement upsize and our equity offering in the fourth quarter, we are well-poised for future growth with ample dry powder to deploy,” said Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.
A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at
www.pennantgroup.com
.
2025 Guidance
Management is providing 2025 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $800.0 million and $865.0 million; full year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.03 and $1.11; and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $63.1 million and $68.2 million.
Mr. Guerisoli remarked, “Our earnings guidance midpoint of $1.07 represents 13.8% growth on our 2024 adjusted earnings per share and 46.6% growth over 2023 results. This is based on the compelling momentum across both our segments, the capability of our local leaders to drive organic and inorganic growth, and the untapped potential within our existing operations.”
The Company’s 2025 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36 million and a 25.5% effective tax rate. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.
Ms. Walbom also stated, “We believe providing annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on 2024 performance and current operating conditions.”
Conference Call
A live webcast will be held tomorrow, February 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at
https://investor.pennantgroup.com
. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.
About Pennant
The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 123 home health and hospice agencies and 57 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at
www.pennantgroup.com
.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
ir@pennantgroup.com
SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
188,892
$
145,954
$
695,240
$
544,891
Expense
Cost of services
152,673
116,934
558,449
438,096
Rent—cost of services
11,215
10,320
43,029
39,759
General and administrative expense
13,872
9,754
50,209
36,667
Depreciation and amortization
1,827
1,313
6,119
5,130
Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, net
69
66
(682
)
70
Total expenses
179,656
138,387
657,124
519,722
Income from operations
9,236
7,567
38,116
25,169
Other expense income, net:
Other income
15
311
207
339
Interest expense, net
(650
)
(1,569
)
(6,956
)
(5,924
)
Other expense, net
(635
)
(1,258
)
(6,749
)
(5,585
)
Income before provision for income taxes
8,601
6,309
31,367
19,584
Provision for income taxes
2,071
1,780
7,028
5,674
Net income
6,530
4,529
24,339
13,910
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
772
180
1,780
531
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.
$
5,758
$
4,349
$
22,559
$
13,379
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.15
$
0.72
$
0.45
Diluted
$
0.16
$
0.14
$
0.70
$
0.44
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
34,269
29,978
31,191
29,863
Diluted
35,333
30,236
32,000
30,193
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
24,246
$
6,059
Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $232 and $259 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
81,302
61,116
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,308
12,902
Total current assets
122,856
80,077
Property and equipment, net
43,296
28,598
Right-of-use assets
270,586
262,923
Restricted and other assets
17,477
9,337
Goodwill
129,124
91,014
Other indefinite-lived intangibles
96,182
67,742
Total assets
$
679,521
$
539,691
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
18,737
$
10,841
Accrued wages and related liabilities
43,106
28,256
Lease liabilities—current
19,671
17,122
Other accrued liabilities
20,186
15,330
Total current liabilities
101,700
71,549
Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion
253,420
248,596
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,861
1,855
Other long-term liabilities
10,575
8,262
Long-term debt, net
—
63,914
Total liabilities
367,556
394,176
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively; and 30,297 and 29,948 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023, respectively
35
29
Additional paid-in capital
236,091
105,712
Retained earnings
57,222
34,663
Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(65
)
(65
)
Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity
293,283
140,339
Noncontrolling interest
18,682
5,176
Total equity
311,965
145,515
Total liabilities and equity
$
679,521
$
539,691
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
39,298
$
33,090
Net cash used in investing activities
(70,684
)
(30,222
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
49,573
1,112
Net increase in cash
18,187
3,980
Cash beginning of period
6,059
2,079
Cash end of period
$
24,246
$
6,059
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Home health and hospice services
Home health
$
66,766
35.3
%
$
45,932
31.5
%
Hospice
63,391
33.6
54,405
37.3
Home care and other
(a)
11,864
6.3
6,554
4.5
Total home health and hospice services
142,021
75.2
106,891
73.3
Senior living services
46,871
24.8
39,063
26.7
Total revenue
$
188,892
100.0
%
$
145,954
100.0
%
(a)
Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Home health and hospice services
Home health
$
239,539
34.5
%
$
175,044
32.1
%
Hospice
240,102
34.5
194,627
35.7
Home care and other
(a)
39,843
5.7
24,793
4.6
Total home health and hospice services
519,484
74.7
394,464
72.4
Senior living services
175,756
25.3
150,427
27.6
Total revenue
$
695,240
100.0
%
$
544,891
100.0
%
(a)
Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)
The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Total agency results:
Home health and hospice revenue
$
142,021
$
106,891
35,130
32.9
%
Home health services:
Total home health admissions
15,959
11,328
4,631
40.9
%
Total Medicare home health admissions
6,443
4,952
1,491
30.1
%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode
(a)
$
3,824
$
3,481
$
343
9.9
%
Hospice services:
Total hospice admissions
3,090
2,540
550
21.7
%
Average daily census
3,445
2,796
649
23.2
%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
186
$
189
$
(3
)
(1.6
)%
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Same agency
(b)
results:
Home health and hospice revenue
$
107,731
$
100,002
$
7,729
7.7
%
Home health services:
Total home health admissions
12,650
11,057
1,593
14.4
%
Total Medicare home health admissions
5,119
4,826
293
6.1
%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode
(a)
$
3,615
$
3,495
$
120
3.4
%
Hospice services:
Total hospice admissions
2,621
2,375
246
10.4
%
Average daily census
2,912
2,657
255
9.6
%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
185
$
187
$
(2
)
(1.1
)%
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Total agency results:
Home health and hospice revenue
$
519,484
$
394,464
$
125,020
31.7
%
Home health services:
Total home health admissions
59,741
43,508
16,233
37.3
%
Total Medicare home health admissions
24,598
19,389
5,209
26.9
%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode
(a)
$
3,677
$
3,468
$
209
6.0
%
Hospice services:
Total hospice admissions
12,208
9,746
2,462
25.3
%
Average daily census
3,268
2,607
661
25.4
%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
183
$
185
$
(2
)
(1.1
)%
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Same agency
(b)
results:
Home health and hospice revenue
$
430,672
$
384,230
$
46,442
12.1
%
Home health services:
Total home health admissions
49,273
42,767
6,506
15.2
%
Total Medicare home health admissions
20,560
19,047
1,513
7.9
%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode
(a)
$
3,546
$
3,474
$
72
2.1
%
Hospice services:
Total hospice admissions
10,591
9,479
1,112
11.7
%
Average daily census
2,826
2,561
265
10.3
%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day
$
185
$
186
$
(1
)
(0.5) %
(a)
The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.
(b)
Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2023.
The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total senior living results:
Senior living revenue
$
46,871
$
39,063
$
175,756
$
150,427
Occupancy
78.6
%
79.0
%
78.8
%
78.5
%
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
$
4,961
$
4,568
$
4,811
$
4,443
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Same store senior living
(a)
results:
Senior living revenue
$
41,742
$
38,323
$
161,367
$
148,548
Occupancy
79.6
%
79.9
%
79.7
%
79.7
%
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
$
4,905
$
4,522
$
4,763
$
4,416
(a)
Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in 2023 or 2024.
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Revenue:
Medicare
$
90,116
47.7
%
$
70,915
48.6
%
Medicaid
25,318
13.4
20,882
14.3
Subtotal
115,434
61.1
91,797
62.9
Managed Care
26,613
14.1
20,210
13.8
Private and Other
(a)
46,845
24.8
33,947
23.3
Total revenue
$
188,892
100.0
%
$
145,954
100.0
%
(a)
Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Revenue
Dollars
Revenue
Percentage
Revenue:
Medicare
$
335,862
48.3
%
$
263,810
48.4
%
Medicaid
91,704
13.2
77,337
14.2
Subtotal
427,566
61.5
341,147
62.6
Managed Care
92,697
13.3
73,748
13.5
Private and Other
(a)
174,977
25.2
129,996
23.9
Total revenue
$
695,240
100.0
%
$
544,891
100.0
%
(a)
Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.
$
5,758
$
4,349
$
22,559
$
13,379
Non-GAAP adjustments
Costs at start-up operations
(a)
229
102
473
1,162
Share-based compensation expense
(b)
2,425
1,401
8,242
5,565
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances
(c)
282
301
1,278
476
Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees
(e)
—
—
428
—
Costs associated with transitioning operations
(d)
68
102
(350
)
861
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges
(e)
458
942
1,004
2,575
Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments
(f)
(726
)
(562
)
(3,668
)
(2,124
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
8,494
$
6,635
$
29,966
$
21,894
Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported
Net Income
$
0.16
$
0.14
$
0.70
$
0.44
Average number of shares outstanding
35,333
30,236
32,000
30,193
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Net Income
$
0.24
$
0.22
$
0.94
$
0.73
Average number of shares outstanding
35,333
30,236
32,000
30,193
(a)
Represents results related to start-up operations.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
(172
)
$
(2,216
)
$
(5,128
)
$
(11,037
)
Cost of services
381
2,158
5,265
11,139
Rent
18
156
324
1,041
Depreciation & amortization
2
4
12
19
Total Non-GAAP adjustment
$
229
$
102
$
473
$
1,162
(b)
Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of services
$
1,039
$
832
$
3,853
$
3,120
General and administrative
1,386
569
4,389
2,445
Total Non-GAAP adjustment
$
2,425
$
1,401
$
8,242
$
5,565
(c)
Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.
(d)
During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
—
$
—
$
(1
)
$
(4
)
Cost of services
13
17
(569
)
616
Rent
52
82
209
238
Depreciation
3
3
11
11
Total Non-GAAP adjustment
$
68
$
102
$
(350
)
$
861
(e)
Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
(f)
Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.2% and 25.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.
The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Consolidated net income
$
6,530
$
4,529
$
24,339
$
13,910
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
772
180
1,780
531
Add: Provision for income taxes
2,071
1,780
7,028
5,674
Net interest expense
650
1,569
6,956
5,924
Depreciation and amortization
1,827
1,313
6,119
5,130
Consolidated EBITDA
10,306
9,011
42,662
30,107
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA
Add: Costs at start-up operations
(a)
209
(58
)
137
102
Share-based compensation expense
(b)
2,425
1,401
8,242
5,565
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances
(c)
282
301
1,278
476
Activities associated with transitioning operations
(d)
13
17
(570
)
612
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges
(e)
458
942
1,004
2,575
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above
70
238
533
1,279
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
13,763
11,852
53,286
40,716
Rent—cost of services
11,215
10,320
43,029
39,759
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above
(70
)
(238
)
(533
)
(1,279
)
Adjusted rent—cost of services
11,145
10,082
42,496
38,480
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR
(f)
$
24,908
$
95,782
(a)
Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(b)
Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(c)
Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(d)
During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.
(e)
Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
(f)
This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.
The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:
Home Health
and Hospice
Services
Senior Living
Services
All Other
Total
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Segment Revenue
$
141,849
$
46,871
$
172
$
188,892
Segment Cost of Services
118,628
33,437
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
23,221
$
13,434
$
36,655
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Segment Revenue
$
104,990
$
38,748
$
2,216
$
145,954
Segment Cost of Services
86,748
26,848
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
18,242
$
11,900
$
30,142
Home Health
and Hospice
Services
Senior Living
Services
All Other
Total
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Segment Revenue
$
515,344
$
174,767
$
5,129
$
695,240
Segment Cost of Services
427,635
123,107
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
87,709
$
51,660
$
139,369
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Segment Revenue
$
385,652
$
148,198
$
11,041
$
544,891
Segment Cost of Services
320,046
102,904
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
65,606
$
45,294
$
110,900
The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
(a)
$
36,655
$
30,142
$
139,369
$
110,900
Less: Unallocated corporate expenses
11,747
8,208
43,587
31,704
Less: Depreciation and amortization
1,827
1,313
6,119
5,130
Rent—cost of services
11,215
10,320
43,029
39,759
Other income
15
311
207
339
Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:
Less: Costs at start-up operations
(b)
209
(58
)
137
102
Share-based compensation expense
(c)
2,425
1,401
8,242
5,565
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances
(d)
282
301
1,278
476
Activities associated with transitioning operations
(e)
13
17
(570
)
612
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges
(f)
458
942
1,004
2,575
Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
772
180
1,780
531
Income from operations
$
9,236
$
7,567
$
38,116
$
25,169
(a)
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other,” accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
(b)
Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(c)
Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(d)
Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(e)
During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.
(f)
Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Home Health and
Hospice
Senior Living
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
23,221
$
18,242
$
13,434
$
11,900
Less: Rent—cost of services
1,935
1,655
9,280
8,664
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations
(18
)
(65
)
(52
)
(173
)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
$
21,304
$
16,652
$
4,206
$
3,409
Year Ended December 31,
Home Health and
Hospice
Senior Living
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
$
87,709
$
65,606
$
51,660
$
45,294
Less: Rent—cost of services
7,189
5,791
35,840
33,967
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations
(140
)
(313
)
(393
)
(966
)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
$
80,660
$
60,128
$
16,213
$
12,293
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (g) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (h) costs associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.