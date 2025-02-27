The Pennant Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled for February 28, 2025

The Pennant Group will hold a conference call discussing its 2024 financial results tomorrow, February 28, 2025.

Full Release





Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow,





February 28, 2025





at 10:00 am MT







EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2024, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and $0.16 for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the fourth quarter, respectively. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.94 for the year and $0.24 for the quarter



(1)



.









Fourth Quarter Highlights











Total revenue for the full year was $695.2 million, an increase of $150.3 million or 27.6% over the prior year, and for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 29.4% over the prior year quarter;











Total revenue for the full year was $695.2 million, an increase of $150.3 million or 27.6% over the prior year, and for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 29.4% over the prior year quarter;



Net income for the full year was $22.6 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 68.6% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 32.4% over the prior year quarter;











Net income for the full year was $22.6 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 68.6% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 32.4% over the prior year quarter;



Adjusted net income for the full year was $30.0 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 36.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 28.0% over the prior year quarter;











Adjusted net income for the full year was $30.0 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 36.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 28.0% over the prior year quarter;



Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the full year was $139.4 million, an increase of $28.5 million or 25.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 21.6% over the prior year quarter;











Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the full year was $139.4 million, an increase of $28.5 million or 25.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 21.6% over the prior year quarter;



Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $53.3 million, an increase of $12.6 million or 30.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter;











Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $53.3 million, an increase of $12.6 million or 30.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the year was $519.5 million, an increase of $125.0 million or 31.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $142.0 million, an increase of $35.1 million or 32.9% over the prior year quarter;











Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the year was $519.5 million, an increase of $125.0 million or 31.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $142.0 million, an increase of $35.1 million or 32.9% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year 2024 was $87.7 million, an increase of $22.1 million or 33.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $23.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 27.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $80.7 million, an increase of $20.5 million or 34.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $21.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 27.9% over the prior year quarter;











Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year 2024 was $87.7 million, an increase of $22.1 million or 33.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $23.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 27.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $80.7 million, an increase of $20.5 million or 34.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $21.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 27.9% over the prior year quarter;



Total home health admissions for the full year were 59,741, an increase of 16,233 or 37.3% over the prior year and fourth quarter were 15,959, an increase of 4,631 or 40.9% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the full year were 24,598, an increase of 5,209 or 26.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter were 6,443, an increase of 1,491 or 30.1% over the prior year quarter;











Total home health admissions for the full year were 59,741, an increase of 16,233 or 37.3% over the prior year and fourth quarter were 15,959, an increase of 4,631 or 40.9% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the full year were 24,598, an increase of 5,209 or 26.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter were 6,443, an increase of 1,491 or 30.1% over the prior year quarter;



Hospice average daily census for the full year was 3,268, an increase of 661 or 25.4% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was 3,445, an increase of 649 or 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter;











Hospice average daily census for the full year was 3,268, an increase of 661 or 25.4% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was 3,445, an increase of 649 or 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter;



Senior Living segment revenue for the full year was $175.8 million, an increase of $25.3 million or 16.8% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $46.9 million, an increase of $7.8 million or 20.0% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the fourth quarter was 78.6%, a decrease of 40 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the fourth quarter was $4,961 an increase of $393 or 8.6% over the prior year quarter;











Senior Living segment revenue for the full year was $175.8 million, an increase of $25.3 million or 16.8% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $46.9 million, an increase of $7.8 million or 20.0% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the fourth quarter was 78.6%, a decrease of 40 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the fourth quarter was $4,961 an increase of $393 or 8.6% over the prior year quarter;



Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year was $51.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 14.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 12.9% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $16.2 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 31.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million or 23.4% over the prior year quarter.



















(1













)

















See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

















Operating Results









“We are pleased to conclude a remarkable year, with strong performance in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “2024 was also a year of transformative expansion, including numerous strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth. With our solid operational foundation, ongoing investments in leadership, and abundant latent potential in our new and existing operations, we anticipate continued positive momentum in 2025 and beyond.”





“We ended the year with record-setting cash flows from operations, which further enhanced our already healthy balance sheet. Based on our strong financial performance, the positive impacts of our credit agreement upsize and our equity offering in the fourth quarter, we are well-poised for future growth with ample dry powder to deploy,” said Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.





A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at



www.pennantgroup.com



.









2025 Guidance









Management is providing 2025 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $800.0 million and $865.0 million; full year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.03 and $1.11; and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $63.1 million and $68.2 million.





Mr. Guerisoli remarked, “Our earnings guidance midpoint of $1.07 represents 13.8% growth on our 2024 adjusted earnings per share and 46.6% growth over 2023 results. This is based on the compelling momentum across both our segments, the capability of our local leaders to drive organic and inorganic growth, and the untapped potential within our existing operations.”





The Company’s 2025 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36 million and a 25.5% effective tax rate. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.









Ms. Walbom also stated, “We believe providing annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on 2024 performance and current operating conditions.”









Conference Call









A live webcast will be held tomorrow, February 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at



https://investor.pennantgroup.com



. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.









About Pennant









The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 123 home health and hospice agencies and 57 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at



www.pennantgroup.com



.











Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995













This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.









These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.











Contact Information









Investor Relations





The Pennant Group, Inc.





(208) 506-6100







ir@pennantgroup.com







SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.







THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)

















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















































Revenue





$





188,892













$





145,954













$





695,240













$





544,891

















































Expense





































Cost of services









152,673

















116,934

















558,449

















438,096













Rent—cost of services









11,215

















10,320

















43,029

















39,759













General and administrative expense









13,872

















9,754

















50,209

















36,667













Depreciation and amortization









1,827

















1,313

















6,119

















5,130













Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, net









69

















66

















(682





)













70













Total expenses









179,656

















138,387

















657,124

















519,722













Income from operations









9,236

















7,567

















38,116

















25,169













Other expense income, net:





































Other income









15

















311

















207

















339













Interest expense, net









(650





)













(1,569





)













(6,956





)













(5,924





)









Other expense, net









(635





)













(1,258





)













(6,749





)













(5,585





)









Income before provision for income taxes









8,601

















6,309

















31,367

















19,584













Provision for income taxes









2,071

















1,780

















7,028

















5,674













Net income









6,530

















4,529

















24,339

















13,910













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









772

















180

















1,780

















531













Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.





$





5,758













$





4,349













$





22,559













$





13,379













Earnings per share:





































Basic





$





0.17













$





0.15













$





0.72













$





0.45













Diluted





$





0.16













$





0.14













$





0.70













$





0.44













Weighted average common shares outstanding:





































Basic









34,269

















29,978

















31,191

















29,863













Diluted









35,333

















30,236

















32,000

















30,193



















































































THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except par value)

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash





$





24,246













$





6,059













Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $232 and $259 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









81,302

















61,116













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









17,308

















12,902













Total current assets









122,856

















80,077













Property and equipment, net









43,296

















28,598













Right-of-use assets









270,586

















262,923













Restricted and other assets









17,477

















9,337













Goodwill









129,124

















91,014













Other indefinite-lived intangibles









96,182

















67,742













Total assets





$





679,521













$





539,691















Liabilities and equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





18,737













$





10,841













Accrued wages and related liabilities









43,106

















28,256













Lease liabilities—current









19,671

















17,122













Other accrued liabilities









20,186

















15,330













Total current liabilities









101,700

















71,549













Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion









253,420

















248,596













Deferred tax liabilities, net









1,861

















1,855













Other long-term liabilities









10,575

















8,262













Long-term debt, net









—

















63,914













Total liabilities









367,556

















394,176













Commitments and contingencies





















Equity:





















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively; and 30,297 and 29,948 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023, respectively









35

















29













Additional paid-in capital









236,091

















105,712













Retained earnings









57,222

















34,663













Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









(65





)













(65





)









Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity









293,283

















140,339













Noncontrolling interest









18,682

















5,176













Total equity









311,965

















145,515













Total liabilities and equity





$





679,521













$





539,691























THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)







The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:















Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





39,298













$





33,090













Net cash used in investing activities









(70,684





)













(30,222





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









49,573

















1,112













Net increase in cash









18,187

















3,980













Cash beginning of period









6,059

















2,079













Cash end of period





$





24,246













$





6,059























THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.









REVENUE BY SEGMENT









(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023

















Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage













Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage















































Home health and hospice services





































Home health





$





66,766









35.3





%









$





45,932









31.5





%









Hospice









63,391









33.6

















54,405









37.3













Home care and other



(a)











11,864









6.3

















6,554









4.5













Total home health and hospice services









142,021









75.2

















106,891









73.3













Senior living services









46,871









24.8

















39,063









26.7













Total revenue





$





188,892









100.0





%









$





145,954









100.0





%





















(a)









Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.



























Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023

















Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage













Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage















































Home health and hospice services





































Home health





$





239,539









34.5





%









$





175,044









32.1





%









Hospice









240,102









34.5

















194,627









35.7













Home care and other



(a)











39,843









5.7

















24,793









4.6













Total home health and hospice services









519,484









74.7

















394,464









72.4













Senior living services









175,756









25.3

















150,427









27.6













Total revenue





$





695,240









100.0





%









$





544,891









100.0





%





















(a)









Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.











THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.









SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS









(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)







The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:















Three Months Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023













Change













% Change













Total agency results:







































Home health and hospice revenue





$





142,021









$





106,891













35,130













32.9





%













































Home health services:





































Total home health admissions









15,959













11,328













4,631













40.9





%









Total Medicare home health admissions









6,443













4,952













1,491













30.1





%









Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode



(a)







$





3,824









$





3,481









$





343













9.9





%









Hospice services:





































Total hospice admissions









3,090













2,540













550













21.7





%









Average daily census









3,445













2,796













649













23.2





%









Hospice Medicare revenue per day





$





186









$





189









$





(3





)









(1.6





)%



























Three Months Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023













Change













% Change













Same agency







(b)







results:







































Home health and hospice revenue





$





107,731









$





100,002









$





7,729













7.7





%













































Home health services:





































Total home health admissions









12,650













11,057













1,593













14.4





%









Total Medicare home health admissions









5,119













4,826













293













6.1





%









Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode



(a)







$





3,615









$





3,495









$





120













3.4





%









Hospice services:





































Total hospice admissions









2,621













2,375













246













10.4





%









Average daily census









2,912













2,657













255













9.6





%









Hospice Medicare revenue per day





$





185









$





187









$





(2





)









(1.1





)%



























Year Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023













Change













% Change













Total agency results:







































Home health and hospice revenue





$





519,484









$





394,464









$





125,020













31.7





%













































Home health services:





































Total home health admissions









59,741













43,508













16,233













37.3





%









Total Medicare home health admissions









24,598













19,389













5,209













26.9





%









Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode



(a)







$





3,677









$





3,468









$





209













6.0





%









Hospice services:





































Total hospice admissions









12,208













9,746













2,462













25.3





%









Average daily census









3,268













2,607













661













25.4





%









Hospice Medicare revenue per day





$





183









$





185









$





(2





)









(1.1





)%



























Year Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023













Change













% Change













Same agency







(b)







results:







































Home health and hospice revenue





$





430,672









$





384,230









$





46,442













12.1





%













































Home health services:





































Total home health admissions









49,273













42,767













6,506













15.2





%









Total Medicare home health admissions









20,560













19,047













1,513













7.9





%









Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode



(a)







$





3,546









$





3,474









$





72













2.1





%









Hospice services:





































Total hospice admissions









10,591













9,479













1,112













11.7





%









Average daily census









2,826













2,561













265













10.3





%









Hospice Medicare revenue per day





$





185









$





186









$





(1





)









(0.5) %





















(a)









The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.









(b)









Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2023.









The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Total senior living results:







































Senior living revenue





$





46,871













$





39,063













$





175,756













$





150,427

















































Occupancy









78.6





%













79.0





%













78.8





%













78.5





%









Average monthly revenue per occupied unit





$





4,961













$





4,568













$





4,811













$





4,443































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Same store senior living







(a)







results:







































Senior living revenue





$





41,742













$





38,323













$





161,367













$





148,548

















































Occupancy









79.6





%













79.9





%













79.7





%













79.7





%









Average monthly revenue per occupied unit





$





4,905













$





4,522













$





4,763













$





4,416

























(a)









Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in 2023 or 2024.











THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.









REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE









(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:



















Three Months Ended





December 31,





















2024

















2023

























Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage













Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage





















































Revenue:











































Medicare









$





90,116









47.7





%









$





70,915









48.6





%









Medicaid













25,318









13.4

















20,882









14.3













Subtotal













115,434









61.1

















91,797









62.9













Managed Care













26,613









14.1

















20,210









13.8













Private and Other



(a)















46,845









24.8

















33,947









23.3













Total revenue









$





188,892









100.0





%









$





145,954









100.0





%





















(a)









Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.































Year Ended





December 31,





















2024













2023





















Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage













Revenue





Dollars













Revenue





Percentage





















































Revenue:











































Medicare









$





335,862









48.3





%









$





263,810









48.4





%









Medicaid













91,704









13.2

















77,337









14.2













Subtotal













427,566









61.5

















341,147









62.6













Managed Care













92,697









13.3

















73,748









13.5













Private and Other



(a)















174,977









25.2

















129,996









23.9













Total revenue









$





695,240









100.0





%









$





544,891









100.0





%





















(a)









Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.











THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION









(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)







The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















































Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.





$





5,758













$





4,349













$





22,559













$





13,379



















































Non-GAAP adjustments







































Costs at start-up operations



(a)











229

















102

















473

















1,162













Share-based compensation expense



(b)











2,425

















1,401

















8,242

















5,565













Acquisition related costs and credit allowances



(c)











282

















301

















1,278

















476













Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees



(e)











—

















—

















428

















—













Costs associated with transitioning operations



(d)











68

















102

















(350





)













861













Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges



(e)











458

















942

















1,004

















2,575













Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments



(f)











(726





)













(562





)













(3,668





)













(2,124





)











Non-GAAP net income







$





8,494













$





6,635













$





29,966













$





21,894



















































Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported







































Net Income





$





0.16













$





0.14













$





0.70













$





0.44













Average number of shares outstanding









35,333

















30,236

















32,000

















30,193



















































Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







































Net Income





$





0.24













$





0.22













$





0.94













$





0.73













Average number of shares outstanding









35,333

















30,236

















32,000

















30,193

























(a)









Represents results related to start-up operations.































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023













2024













2023



















Revenue





$





(172





)









$





(2,216





)









$





(5,128





)









$





(11,037





)

















Cost of services









381

















2,158

















5,265

















11,139





















Rent









18

















156

















324

















1,041





















Depreciation & amortization









2

















4

















12

















19





















Total Non-GAAP adjustment





$





229













$





102













$





473













$





1,162

































































(b)









Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023













2024













2023



















Cost of services





$





1,039













$





832













$





3,853













$





3,120





















General and administrative









1,386

















569

















4,389

















2,445





















Total Non-GAAP adjustment





$





2,425













$





1,401













$





8,242













$





5,565

































































(c)









Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.





















(d)









During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

































2024













2023













2024













2023



















Revenue





$





—









$





—









$





(1





)









$





(4





)

















Cost of services









13













17













(569





)













616





















Rent









52













82













209

















238





















Depreciation









3













3













11

















11





















Total Non-GAAP adjustment





$





68









$





102









$





(350





)









$





861

































































(e)









Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.





























































(f)









Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.2% and 25.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.









The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















































Consolidated net income





$





6,530













$





4,529













$





24,339













$





13,910













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









772

















180

















1,780

















531













Add: Provision for income taxes









2,071

















1,780

















7,028

















5,674













Net interest expense









650

















1,569

















6,956

















5,924













Depreciation and amortization









1,827

















1,313

















6,119

















5,130













Consolidated EBITDA









10,306

















9,011

















42,662

















30,107













Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA





































Add: Costs at start-up operations



(a)











209

















(58





)













137

















102













Share-based compensation expense



(b)











2,425

















1,401

















8,242

















5,565













Acquisition related costs and credit allowances



(c)











282

















301

















1,278

















476













Activities associated with transitioning operations



(d)











13

















17

















(570





)













612













Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges



(e)











458

















942

















1,004

















2,575













Rent related to items (a) and (d) above









70

















238

















533

















1,279













Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA









13,763

















11,852

















53,286

















40,716













Rent—cost of services









11,215

















10,320

















43,029

















39,759













Rent related to items (a) and (d) above









(70





)













(238





)













(533





)













(1,279





)









Adjusted rent—cost of services









11,145

















10,082

















42,496

















38,480













Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR



(f)







$





24,908





















$





95,782

































(a)









Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.









(b)









Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.









(c)









Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.









(d)









During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.









(e)









Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.









(f)









This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.









The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:















Home Health





and Hospice





Services













Senior Living





Services













All Other













Total













Three Months Ended December 31, 2024







































Segment Revenue





$





141,849









$





46,871









$





172









$





188,892









Segment Cost of Services









118,628













33,437

























Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





23,221









$





13,434

















$





36,655











Three Months Ended December 31, 2023







































Segment Revenue





$





104,990









$





38,748









$





2,216









$





145,954









Segment Cost of Services









86,748













26,848

























Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





18,242









$





11,900

















$





30,142



























Home Health





and Hospice





Services













Senior Living





Services













All Other













Total













Year Ended December 31, 2024







































Segment Revenue





$





515,344









$





174,767









$





5,129









$





695,240









Segment Cost of Services









427,635













123,107

























Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





87,709









$





51,660

















$





139,369











Year Ended December 31, 2023







































Segment Revenue





$





385,652









$





148,198









$





11,041









$





544,891









Segment Cost of Services









320,046













102,904

























Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





65,606









$





45,294

















$





110,900









The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023

















2024

















2023















































Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations



(a)







$





36,655









$





30,142













$





139,369













$





110,900









Less: Unallocated corporate expenses









11,747













8,208

















43,587

















31,704









Less: Depreciation and amortization









1,827













1,313

















6,119

















5,130









Rent—cost of services









11,215













10,320

















43,029

















39,759









Other income









15













311

















207

















339









Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:





































Less: Costs at start-up operations



(b)











209













(58





)













137

















102









Share-based compensation expense



(c)











2,425













1,401

















8,242

















5,565









Acquisition related costs and credit allowances



(d)











282













301

















1,278

















476









Activities associated with transitioning operations



(e)











13













17

















(570





)













612









Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges



(f)











458













942

















1,004

















2,575









Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









772













180

















1,780

















531









Income from operations





$





9,236









$





7,567













$





38,116













$





25,169





















(a)









Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other,” accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.









(b)









Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.









(c)









Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.









(d)









Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.









(e)









During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.









(f)









Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.









The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Home Health and





Hospice













Senior Living

















2024













2023













2024













2023















































Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





23,221













$





18,242













$





13,434













$





11,900













Less: Rent—cost of services









1,935

















1,655

















9,280

















8,664













Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations









(18





)













(65





)













(52





)













(173





)









Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations





$





21,304













$





16,652













$





4,206













$





3,409































Year Ended December 31,

















Home Health and





Hospice













Senior Living

















2024













2023













2024













2023



















































Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations





$





87,709













$





65,606













$





51,660













$





45,294













Less: Rent—cost of services









7,189

















5,791

















35,840

















33,967













Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations









(140





)













(313





)













(393





)













(966





)









Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations





$





80,660













$





60,128













$





16,213













$





12,293

















Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (g) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (h) costs associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.



