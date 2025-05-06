PENNANT GROUP (THE Earnings Results: $PNTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENNANT GROUP (THE ($PNTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $209,840,000, beating estimates of $205,541,475 by $4,298,525.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PNTG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PENNANT GROUP (THE Insider Trading Activity
PENNANT GROUP (THE insiders have traded $PNTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOANNE STRINGFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $35,577.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PENNANT GROUP (THE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of PENNANT GROUP (THE stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. added 2,117,859 shares (+2635.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,165,620
- FMR LLC added 1,377,815 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,539,653
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 751,905 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,940,520
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 223,919 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,938,331
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 203,305 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,113,120
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 195,474 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,183,970
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 168,547 shares (+1274.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,469,866
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.