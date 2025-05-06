PENNANT GROUP (THE Earnings Results: $PNTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENNANT GROUP (THE ($PNTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $209,840,000, beating estimates of $205,541,475 by $4,298,525.

PENNANT GROUP (THE Insider Trading Activity

PENNANT GROUP (THE insiders have traded $PNTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOANNE STRINGFIELD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $35,577.

PENNANT GROUP (THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of PENNANT GROUP (THE stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

