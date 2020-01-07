PENN vs. WYNN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Gaming stocks are likely familiar with Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Penn National Gaming has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wynn Resorts has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PENN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PENN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.23, while WYNN has a forward P/E of 26.47. We also note that PENN has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WYNN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65.

Another notable valuation metric for PENN is its P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WYNN has a P/B of 9.12.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PENN's Value grade of A and WYNN's Value grade of C.

PENN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PENN is likely the superior value option right now.

