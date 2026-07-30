PENN vs. FLUT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Gaming sector might want to consider either PENN Entertainment (PENN) or Flutter Entertainment (FLUT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, PENN Entertainment has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Flutter Entertainment has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This means that PENN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PENN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.97, while FLUT has a forward P/E of 18.35. We also note that PENN has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FLUT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19.

Another notable valuation metric for PENN is its P/B ratio of 1.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FLUT has a P/B of 2.02.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PENN's Value grade of A and FLUT's Value grade of C.

PENN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PENN is likely the superior value option right now.

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PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.