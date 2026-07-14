PENN or RRR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Gaming stocks are likely familiar with PENN Entertainment (PENN) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

PENN Entertainment and Red Rock Resorts are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This means that PENN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PENN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.49, while RRR has a forward P/E of 42.04. We also note that PENN has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RRR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.88.

Another notable valuation metric for PENN is its P/B ratio of 1.5. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RRR has a P/B of 27.33.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PENN's Value grade of A and RRR's Value grade of D.

PENN stands above RRR thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PENN is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.