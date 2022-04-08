Penn National's (PENN) theScore Bet Partners Toronto Blue Jays

Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s PENN subsidiary, theScore Bet, recently announced a collaboration with Canada’s baseball team — Toronto Blue Jays — becoming its official gaming partner.



Per the agreement, theScore Bet will have access to exclusive national marketing rights that extend across all gaming categories, including sports betting, casino, online casino, and fantasy sports. The association designates theScore Bet as the presenting partner of the Jays Care 50/50 program.



Moreover, the company has undertaken several initiatives to boost fan experience. This includes new and exclusive in-stadium and digital offerings (through various sponsorship elements), extensive in-stadium branding, in-game features and team-related experiences. The company stated plans to create a new branded, premium, 365-days-a-year, flagship sports bar and restaurant (at Rogers Centre) to boost its entertainment offerings.



Concerning the collaboration, John Levy, CEO, theScore Bet, stated, “With our combined loyal audiences and brand affinity in Ontario, we believe this deal will establish a new standard for team and gaming operator relationships as we pioneer innovative ways to experience and interact with the game.”

Shares of Penn National have fallen 63.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 44.6% fall. The downside was mainly due to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has dramatically reduced travel and demand for casino gaming and related amenities. In late December 2021, the company’s operations were affected by a spike in omicron cases as well as COVID-related restrictions. The company informed that the environment remains uncertain and chances of future disruptions cannot be ruled out.



Nevertheless, the company remains confident about its long-term prospects on the back of its differentiated omni-channel approach, technological investments and improvement in marketing capabilities. A partnership with Barstool Sports is likely to drive revenues during the upcoming periods. Going forward, the company intends to integrate Barstool Sportsbook into theScore media app to boost customer acquisition prospects and growth. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock growth potential.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



