Markets
PENN

Penn National's Barstool Opens in Illinois as March Madness Nears

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ: PENN) partner Barstool Sports launched its Barstool Sportsbook in Illinois today at noon, Gambling.com reports. The NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament is just about to start as the digital sportsbook becomes active in its third state, following earlier launches in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Internet gambling on sports games is booming in Illinois, according to metrics supplied by Play Illinois. The figures for January, published yesterday, show betting handle for the state notched a new record with a total of $581.6 million in bets. The amount of sports betting in February is expected to be even higher thanks to the Super Bowl.

A "Welcome to Illinois, The Land of Lincoln" sign along a highway, surrounded by black-eyed Susans with a trailer truck in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

Online fantasy sports and sports gambling company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) managed the biggest slice of the handle, though FanDuel, a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment (LSE: FLTR) actually gained about half a million dollars more in profit from its second-place handle.

Whether Penn's Barstool can compete on equal footing with DraftKings and FanDuel remains to be seen. The company is aggressively pursuing expansion as the wave of online sports gambling legalization continues to sweep across America, with cash-strapped state governments looking for new tax revenue sources. Last month, Penn partnered with a New York state casino to position itself for online sportsbook offerings in the Empire State once legalization occurs.

The Barstool Sportsbook app has already gone head-to-head with DraftKings and FanDuel in Michigan, achieving third place with 24% market share. With high popularity and low overhead, Barstool and Penn may be able to manage a similar rapid rise to the top three in Illinois, too.

10 stocks we like better than Penn National Gaming
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Penn National Gaming wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Flutter Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN FLTR DKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular