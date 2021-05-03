Markets
PENN

Penn National To Establish Penn Game Studio With Two Acquisitions - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) announced Monday that it is acquiring HitPoint Studios, Inc. and its spun-off real money gaming company, LuckyPoint Inc., to established Penn Game Studios, an in-house content development team focused on creating exclusive iCasino content for its customers.

The company said this is another important step in its evolution into the leading omni-channel provider of retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and entertainment.

HitPoint is an independent game design and development studio founded in Massachusetts in 2008. HitPoint spun out LuckyPoint in 2019 to focus on real-money game development and the creation and operation of a remote gaming server.

The acquisition is expected to close in the near term, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the team of 30 employees from HitPoint and LuckyPoint will be integrated into Penn National's wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular