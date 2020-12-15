Markets
GLPI

Penn National To Acquire Operations Of Hollywood Casino Perryville - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has entered into a definitive agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland for $31.1 million in cash. Also, Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville facility with annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.

"Penn National is excited to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010, which will allow us to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and add a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our leading nationwide footprint," said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLPI PENN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular