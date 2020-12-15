Penn National To Acquire Operations Of Hollywood Casino Perryville - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has entered into a definitive agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland for $31.1 million in cash. Also, Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville facility with annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.

"Penn National is excited to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010, which will allow us to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and add a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our leading nationwide footprint," said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National.

