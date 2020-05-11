Penn National Stock Isn’t Your Best Casino Bet

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) started life as a horse racing track. How then did PENN stock become a hot name in 2020?

Source: Jeffrey J Coleman / Shutterstock.com

It emerged in the 21st century as a big player in casinos around the country, splitting out the real estate into another company called Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Penn National is a play on the idea that people want to throw their money away close to where they live. As such, life was good. It was worth nearly $5 billion before the novel coronavirus knocked the pins out from under its fun and games.

But you can’t keep a good gamer down. Penn National thinks it can recover before its peers with online gambling, both traditional casino games and sports betting. It is also putting $163 million into Barstool Sports, a sports and culture blogging site that also covers day trading. Smell the testosterone!

Is Penn National Really Different?

Penn National claims to be a different kind of gaming company, but its performance in 2020 is similar to that of peers like Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). The stock is down 23% for the year, having fallen to $3.75 per share in March.

Penn’s rise and fall have both been spectacular. At its opening price of $17.30 on May 11 it is well off its lows. A lot of the credit goes to the online operations, for which there is huge optimism.

If life gets back to normal there is a lot of upside. Revenue in 2019 came to $5.3 billion, generating a profit of $44 million or 38 cents per share. The company generated $704 million in operating cash flow in 2019, although net cash fell thanks to investments and financing.

As expected, results for the first quarter were hit hard by Covid-19. Losses totaled over $608 million, $5.26 per share, although revenue only fell to $1.12 billion from $1.28 billion in 2019. To keep operating, Penn National has raised $500 million, half new stock and half convertible debt.

In the two trading days since the earnings, Penn National has generally traded up, although it fell over 5% in the early May 11 selloff. Action goes both ways.

A Better Way Ahead?

If you like the broad geographic position of Penn National properties, there’s another way to play.

That would be Gaming & Leisure Properties.

GLPI shares are also down this year, just not by as much as PENN. In 2019, GLPI brought $390 million out of $1.15 billion of revenue to the net income line. Free cash flow had been on a steady upward trajectory before the pandemic, rising to $747 million in 2019.

As a real estate investment trust (REIT), GLPI is also required to share gains with shareholders. In 2019 that meant $2.40 in dividends, which at its current price of $28 per share is a yield of 8.6%.

No, you won’t be getting any dividends this year, at least not until those casinos open back up. But there was $560 million in cash on the balance sheet as of March, with only $141 million of debt listed as current or short term.

The Bottom Line on PENN Stock

GLPI looks well-positioned to see the other side of the pandemic. I think it offers a better investment opportunity than PENN stock, even though it doesn’t get a share of the online income.

That online opportunity, meanwhile, may be a mirage. We’re talking about an online gaming company that only operates in Pennsylvania, along with a blogging site. Blogging has a very low cost of entry, and online content prices are super low right now. I think Penn National overpaid.

If you want to take a flutter, and can afford to take a loss, consider PENN stock. If you’re an investor looking for income down the road, however, GLPI is a better bet.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of the environmental thriller Bridget O’Flynn and the Bear, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned no shares in companies mentioned in this story.

The post Penn National Stock Isn’t Your Best Casino Bet appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.