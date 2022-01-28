Penn National (PENN) to Start Online Sports Betting in Louisiana

Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN recently announced plans to launch Barstool Sportsbook mobile app in Louisiana. The news surfaced after Louisiana Gaming Control Board granted permission to Penn National for online wagering in the region. This marks the expansion of online sports betting to 12 states.



The company intends to launch the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app and desktop product on Jan 28, 2022. To support the initiative, it will also offer a range of promotional bets.



Concerning the launch, Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National, stated, “We are thrilled to be launching our Barstool Sportsbook online sports betting product in Louisiana, which will provide our retail casino customers and mychoice loyalty program members another exciting way to enjoy our unique entertainment offerings.”

More Focus on Barstool Sports Partnership

In February 2020, Penn National had reached an agreement to acquire 36% interest in Barstool Sports for nearly $163 million. Per the agreement, Penn National will be the gaming partner of Barstool Sports, a leading digital sports media company. The partnership will provide Penn National access to a database of 66 million sports enthusiasts (or Barstool loyalists), out of which 60% are into sports betting and the remaining are avid bettors.



On Jan 22, 2021, the company unveiled Barstool Sports online sports betting app in Michigan. The company witnessed solid demand and acquired a significant number of new customers on the back of Barstool media partnership tools. On Mar 11, 2021, the company launched the Barstool Sportsbook app in Illinois, where it performed better than expected in the first 30 days of launch. During the period, 54,700 new customers were registered.



During third-quarter 2021, the company launched the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app in five new states. The company also revealed that it has been benefiting from retail Barstool Sportsbook, which continues to stimulate database growth and increases the frequency of visitation in the younger segments. Monthly active users for Barstool Sportsbook and casino have increased more than six times compared with September last year. Going forward, the company anticipates the momentum to continue on the back of its differentiated omni-channel approach.

In the past six months, shares of Penn National have declined 39.1% compared with the industry’s 19.2% fall.

