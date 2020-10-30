Penn National (PENN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter.



Jay Snowden, its president and CEO, said “I am pleased to report that our property, interactive, and corporate management teams generated strong third quarter revenues, as well as all time quarterly record Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margins, despite the continuation of social distancing and capacity constraints at all of our reopened properties.”



The company announced that it has officially launched the Barstool Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania on Sep 18. Barstool Sportsbook app broke the record for downloads for a new mobile sportsbook. As of Oct 24, approximately 48,000 people have registered through the app in Pennsylvania.

Earnings & Revenues Discussion

Adjusted earnings came in at 93 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had reported earnings of 38 cents per share.



Net revenues totaled $1,129.7 million, which surpassed the consensus mark of $1,111 million by 1.7%. However, the top line declined 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.



The Northeast segment reported revenues of $545.1 million, down 13.3% year over year. The South, Midwest, and West segments’ revenues were $255.6 million, $229.1 million and $78.7 million, down 7.6%, 16.9% and 51.3% year over year, respectively. Meanwhile, the Other segment reported revenues of $23.7 million, up 91.1% year over year.

EBITDAR

Adjusted EBITDAR increased 11% from the year-ago quarter to $452.6 million. Moreover, adjusted EBITDAR margin expanded to 40% from 30.1% a year ago.

Other Financial Information

At second quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents increased to $1,873.1 million from $437.4 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Bank debt as of Sep 30, 2020 was $1,754.8 million, up from $1,929.8 million on Dec 31, 2019.

Zacks Rank

Penn National — which shares space with Wynn Resorts WYNN, Caesars Entertainment Corporation CZR and Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS in the Zacks Gaming industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

