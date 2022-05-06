Penn National (PENN) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top

Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN reported mixed first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped 5.6% during trading hours on May 5.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 35.6%. The bottom line fell 47.3% from 55 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the first quarter, total revenues of $1,564.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,535 million by 1.9%. The top line surged 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily backed by omni-channel strategy, technological investments and improved visitation from younger demographics.

The Northeast segment delivered revenues of $658.5 million, up 15.3% year over year. The South, West, Midwest, Interactive and Other segments’ revenues were $341.4 million, $140.9 million, $282.9 million, $141.5 million and $7.3 million, up 15.4%, 45.9%, 20.5%, 64% and 356.3% year over year, respectively.

Operating Headlines

Adjusted EBITDAR rose 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $494.7 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted 344 basis points to 31.6%.

Other Financial Information

As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,805.5 million compared with $1,863.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Bank debt as of Mar 31, 2022, was $1,543.2 million, down from $1,563.7 million at the 2021-end.



For the first quarter, the company repurchased 3,802,408 shares of its common stock worth approximately $175.1 million. The company stated the availability of $574.9 million under its $750 million repurchase program.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, the company anticipates net revenues in the range of $6.15-$6.55 billion, up from the prior estimate of $6.07-$6.39 billion. Adjusted EBITDAR for 2022 is expected in the range of $1.9-$2 billion, up from the prior estimate of $1.85-$1.95 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Penn National currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are Clarus Corporation CLAR, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Funko, Inc. FNKO.



Clarus sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 14.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLAR’s 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 25.3% and 22.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations sports a Zacks Rank #1. BVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85.9%, on average. The stock has increased 43.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH’s current financial year sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.3% and 20.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Funko sports a Zacks Rank #1. FNKO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78.7%, on average. Shares of the company have declined 34.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Funko’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 22.6% and 26.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

