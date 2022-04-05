Penn National (PENN) Launches Online Betting in Ontario

Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN has been sparing no effort to expand its online betting presence. The company’s subsidiary Score Digital Sports Ventures (Canada) Inc. (“theScore Bet”) has launched theScore Bet mobile Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario.



The company is very optimistic about its success in Ontario, as the region is likely to be the largest regulated market in North America. The company stated that theScore Bet is integrated with its flagship media app, theScore, to deliver a suite of cutting-edge features, which brings media and betting together in one ecosystem.



Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National, said, “With its large user base, superior technology and mobile gaming expertise, theScore Bet is in a strong position and I’m highly encouraged about the opportunity ahead.”



Online Betting: A Major Growth Driver

Most gaming companies are now banking on sports betting following its legalization outside Nevada. The company has been focusing on collaborating with various gaming companies for leveraging its unique brands, large audience and commitment to serving sports fans.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is quite optimistic about the endless brand value of Barstool and theScore. The acquisition of theScore, which is the strongest sports brand in Canada, will automatically drive Penn National’s brand expansion in the country. Along with the amplification of the company’s brand value, this will aid in cross-promotion and cross-marketing between two large brands.



On Jan 22, 2021, the company unveiled Barstool Sports online sports betting app in Michigan. It witnessed solid demand and acquired a significant number of new customers on the back of Barstool media partnership tools. The company’s Barstool Sportsbooks and iCasino offerings in Michigan and Pennsylvania continue to drive performance.



Shares of the company have fallen 38.2%, compared with the industry’s decline of 22.4%. However, the stock has gained 8.1% in the past month.

