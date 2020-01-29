Penn National Gaming to buy stake in Barstool for $163 million

Penn National Gaming Inc announced a $163 million investment in sports media company Barstool Sports on Wednesday, seeking to capitalize on the growing popularity of sports betting and its legalization by more U.S. states.
