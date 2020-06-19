Penn National Gaming Reopens More Than 70% Of Its Properties - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) said 30 of its 41 gaming and racing properties have resumed operations, representing more than 70 percent of its regional gaming portfolio. On Friday, the company will restart operations at four Ohio properties and in Pennsylvania at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

Jay Snowden, President and Chief Executive Officer for Penn National, said: "We are continuing to work closely with our regulators and state and local leaders to prepare for the eventual reopening of all of our remaining properties."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.