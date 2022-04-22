Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed at $36.55, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 14.2% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Penn National Gaming as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Penn National Gaming is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion, up 19.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $6.26 billion, which would represent changes of -21.37% and +5.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Penn National Gaming. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.53% higher. Penn National Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Penn National Gaming is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.99, which means Penn National Gaming is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

