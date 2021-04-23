Penn National Gaming (PENN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed the most recent trading day at $89.74, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 17.55% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

PENN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 366.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.13 billion, up 0.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion, which would represent changes of +133.8% and +39.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PENN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.2% higher within the past month. PENN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PENN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.07.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

