Penn National Gaming (PENN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed the most recent trading day at $33.20, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 10.34% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PENN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 6, 2020. On that day, PENN is projected to report earnings of -$2.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 572.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $232.66 million, down 82.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.60 per share and revenue of $3.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2154.05% and -41.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PENN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.25% higher. PENN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

