Penn National Gaming (PENN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed at $43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 16.01% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Penn National Gaming as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 571.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, up 44.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penn National Gaming. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.04% lower. Penn National Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Penn National Gaming currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.12, which means Penn National Gaming is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.