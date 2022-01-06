Penn National Gaming (PENN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed at $46.86, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 11.96% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Penn National Gaming will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 614.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, up 44.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penn National Gaming should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Penn National Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Penn National Gaming's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.7.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

