Penn National Gaming (PENN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed at $38.43, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 11.55% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Penn National Gaming will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 23.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, up 18.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $6.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.19% and +5.88%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Penn National Gaming. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. Penn National Gaming is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Penn National Gaming has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.59, which means Penn National Gaming is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

