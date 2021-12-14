Penn National Gaming (PENN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed at $46.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 15.6% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Penn National Gaming will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Penn National Gaming is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 614.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion, up 44.91% from the year-ago period.

PENN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $5.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +153.4% and +62.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penn National Gaming should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower within the past month. Penn National Gaming is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Penn National Gaming's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

