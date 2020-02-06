Penn National Gaming Initiates 2020 Adj. EBITDAR Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) said, for 2020, the company expects: adjusted EBITDAR range of $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion, which includes costs associated with the launch of its sports betting app.

Fourth-quarter loss per share was $0.80 compared to a loss of $0.37, prior year. The company's net loss for the quarter was $92.9 million, principally driven by $173.1 million of impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDAR was $399.4 million, an increase of $75.5 million. Revenues were $1.34 billion, an increase of $185.9 million from last year.

