Penn National Gaming, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

As you might know, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.5% to hit US$1.1b. Penn National Gaming also reported a statutory profit of US$0.93, which was an impressive 76% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Penn National Gaming after the latest results. NasdaqGS:PENN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Penn National Gaming are now predicting revenues of US$4.97b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Penn National Gaming is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.48 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.98b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.34 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$75.46, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Penn National Gaming analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Penn National Gaming's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 22% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Penn National Gaming to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Penn National Gaming following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$75.46, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Penn National Gaming going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Penn National Gaming you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.