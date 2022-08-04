Penn National Gaming Inc Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $26.1 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $198.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.63 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

