Penn National Gaming Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN):

Earnings: -$358.1 million in Q4 vs. $20.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.37 in Q4 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.51 per share Revenue: $1.40 billion in Q4 vs. $1.59 billion in the same period last year.

