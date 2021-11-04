Penn National Gaming Inc Q3 Profit Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $86.1 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $141.9 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to $1.51 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $86.1 Mln. vs. $141.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.