Penn National Gaming Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

Earnings: -$724.8 million in Q3 vs. $123.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.80 in Q3 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.36 per share Revenue: $1.62 billion in Q3 vs. $1.63 billion in the same period last year.

