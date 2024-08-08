Penn National Gaming Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN):

Earnings: -$26.8 million in Q2 vs. $78.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $1.663 billion in Q2 vs. $1.674 billion in the same period last year.

