Penn National Gaming Inc Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $514.5 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $51.7 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.67 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $514.5 Mln. vs. $51.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.05 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

