Penn National Gaming Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN):

Earnings: -$114.7 million in Q1 vs. $514.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.76 in Q1 vs. $3.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.59 per share Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q1 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.