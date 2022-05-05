Penn National Gaming Inc Profit Declines In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.7 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $91.0 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.564 billion from $1.274 billion last year.

Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $51.7 Mln. vs. $91.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.564 Bln vs. $1.274 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.15Bln to $6.55Bln

