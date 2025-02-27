PENN NATIONAL GAMING Earnings Results: $PENN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENN NATIONAL GAMING ($PENN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, missing estimates of -$0.38 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,669,000,000, missing estimates of $1,716,373,859 by $-47,373,859.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PENN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING Insider Trading Activity

PENN NATIONAL GAMING insiders have traded $PENN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY A SNOWDEN (President and CEO) purchased 54,200 shares for an estimated $999,448

ANUJ DHANDA purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

DAVID A HANDLER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $175,100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of PENN NATIONAL GAMING stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.