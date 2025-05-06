PENN NATIONAL GAMING Earnings Preview: Recent $PENN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENN NATIONAL GAMING ($PENN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,738,261,498 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PENN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of PENN NATIONAL GAMING stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PENN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PENN NATIONAL GAMING, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PENN forecast page.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PENN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PENN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $28.0 on 11/07/2024

