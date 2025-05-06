PENN NATIONAL GAMING Earnings Preview: Recent $PENN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENN NATIONAL GAMING ($PENN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,738,261,498 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.
PENN NATIONAL GAMING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of PENN NATIONAL GAMING stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,300,636 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,878,605
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,070,592 shares (+4545.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,039,133
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 1,402,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,881,119
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,365,452 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,063,258
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 1,300,832 shares (+2177.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,782,490
- MANE GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,186,823 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,522,831
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 1,167,317 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,136,222
PENN NATIONAL GAMING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PENN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024
PENN NATIONAL GAMING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PENN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PENN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 03/04/2025
- Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $28.0 on 11/07/2024
