Markets
PENN

Penn National Gaming Appoints Felicia Hendrix To Succeed David Williams As CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) announced Monday that David Williams has stepped down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2020.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, Felicia Hendrix will succeed Williams and will be joining Penn National as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective March 2, 2021. Williams has agreed to stay with the Company in a temporary advisory role to help ensure a smooth transition.

Hendrix comes to Penn with more than 20 years of experience as an equity research analyst covering the gaming, lodging and leisure industries. She will be reporting directly to Penn National's Chief Executive Officer, Jay Snowden.

Hendrix most recently was a Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst at Barclays, covering the gaming, lodging and leisure industries. Prior to joining Barclays, she was a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular