Penn National Gaming Appoints Felicia Hendrix To Succeed David Williams As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) announced Monday that David Williams has stepped down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2020.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, Felicia Hendrix will succeed Williams and will be joining Penn National as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective March 2, 2021. Williams has agreed to stay with the Company in a temporary advisory role to help ensure a smooth transition.

Hendrix comes to Penn with more than 20 years of experience as an equity research analyst covering the gaming, lodging and leisure industries. She will be reporting directly to Penn National's Chief Executive Officer, Jay Snowden.

Hendrix most recently was a Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst at Barclays, covering the gaming, lodging and leisure industries. Prior to joining Barclays, she was a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers.

