Penn National call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Penn National with 14,671 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 64.03%. 10/25 weekly 19.5 calls and 10/25 weekly 19 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PENN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.