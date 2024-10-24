Penn National call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Penn National with 14,671 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 64.03%. 10/25 weekly 19.5 calls and 10/25 weekly 19 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Read More on PENN:
- Penn Entertainment price target lowered to $23 from $25 at Truist
- Penn Entertainment price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Morgan Stanley
- Penn Entertainment price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Mizuho
- Penn Entertainment files ot sell 469K shares of common stock
- Bet On It: Diamond Sports and FanDuel reach naming rights agreement
