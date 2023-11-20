PENN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.66, changing hands as high as $26.29 per share. PENN Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PENN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.35 per share, with $36.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.02.

