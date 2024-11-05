PENN Entertainment Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.56, changing hands as low as $18.29 per share. PENN Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PENN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.50 per share, with $27.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.34.

