Penn Entertainment resumed with a Neutral at BofA

BofA analyst Shaun Kelley resumed coverage of Penn Entertainment (PENN) with a Neutral rating and $22 price target after moving from No Rating. The firm thinks Penn has returned to trading on fundamentals and sees the risk-reward as balanced. The firm sees estimate risk, but thinks Penn is moving past peak losses, the analyst tells investors.
