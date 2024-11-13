News & Insights

Penn Entertainment resumed with a Neutral at BofA

November 13, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

BofA analyst Shaun Kelley resumed coverage of Penn Entertainment (PENN) with a Neutral rating and $22 price target after moving from No Rating. The firm thinks Penn has returned to trading on fundamentals and sees the risk-reward as balanced. The firm sees estimate risk, but thinks Penn is moving past peak losses, the analyst tells investors.

