Penn Entertainment reports Q3 adjusted EPS (25c), consensus (24c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.64B, consensus $1.66B. Jay Snowden, CEO and president, said: “PENN‘s third quarter results were consistent with the preliminary estimates we disclosed last month in connection with our investor event in Las Vegas. Stable consumer demand in our retail business was offset by unfavorable hold in our Northeast segment and volume declines in our South segment associated with severe weather disruptions and accelerated hotel remodeling. The fourth quarter is off to a stronger start, led by several markets including Michigan, Ohio, and St. Louis. In the third quarter, our Interactive segment benefited from better-than-expected hold, driven by a higher parlay mix from our improving product and lower promotional expenses. Additionally, on October 30th, we launched account linking between ESPN BET and ESPN, which is foundational for creating a personalized sports betting experience across the ESPN ecosystem.”

