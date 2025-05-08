PENN Entertainment Reports Net Income In Q1

(RTTNews) - PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) reported first quarter net income attributable to PENN of $111.8 million compared to a loss of $114.7 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.68 compared to a loss of $0.76. Adjusted loss per share narrowed to $0.25 from a loss of $0.79, a year ago. Total revenues increased to $1.67 billion from $1.61 billion, previous year.

Total liquidity as of March 31, 2025 was $1.5 billion inclusive of $591.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

