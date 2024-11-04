Penn Entertainment price target lowered to $25 from $26 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Penn Entertainment (PENN) to $25 from $26 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm noted they preannounced but think the most important areas for the stock are its 4Q digital progress and possible discussion about 2025 land-based margins.
