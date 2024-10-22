Penn Entertainment price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on Penn Entertainment (PENN) to $24 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Heading into the Q3 print, the firm reduced Q3 and fiscal 2024 estimates within the company’s land-based retail operations to reflect poor hold and disruptive weather.

